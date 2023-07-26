TikTokers Can’t Get Enough Of Creator Emily Mariko’s Elegant Wedding - The Messenger
Entertainment.
TikTokers Can’t Get Enough Of Creator Emily Mariko’s Elegant Wedding

The creator married her long-time partner over the weekend

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Emily Mariko attends the Mirror Palais Show during New York Fashion WeekJason Mendez/Getty Images

It's official: TikToker Emily Mariko is finally married, and her fans are gushing over every detail she's shared online. The creator tied the knot with her husband, Matt Rickard, on July 23rd.

For those of you who aren't on the app, Mariko is a full-time lifestyle influencer who originally got her start on Youtube.

Common Mariko content includes beautiful farmer's market grocery hauls, In-And-Out food runs, and sometimes controversial home-cooked meals. But her claim to fame is a simple salmon bowl dish that went mega-viral in 2021 — so much so that she now has close to 13 million followers.

View post on TikTok
The 31 year old has interspersed wedding TikToks throughout her regular content since getting engaged in 2021, though she began to vlog the process in earnest as the wedding drew near.

Her most notable videos prior to the ceremony include a gift unboxing from Dior and several pre-wedding GRWMs.

View post on TikTok

Fans were following along closely from the beginning, praising her simple yet timeless looks which are a staple of the creator's style. "[I'm] actually so excited to see all the details from this wedding," @__julesssss captioned in her video after finding Mariko's $1,000 welcome dinner dress online.

"It still looks so classy and elegant, without being too much," one user commented. This missive is reiterated throughout the TikToks Mariko has shared, from the "first look" she shared with her bridal party to her to walk with Rickard down several rose-covered archways to clips of the delicious-looking lobster and oyster bar.

View post on TikTok

Mariko shared her first video of the wedding on July 23rd (which unsurprisingly has already garnered 10.7 million views) in which she walks down the aisle in a custom Mirror Palais wedding gown. A person on Twitter clocked the ceremony venue as the Wayfarers Chapel in Palos Verdes — which just so happens to be the same venue OC co-stars Julie Cooper and Caleb Nichol used for their fictional wedding, as well as Revenge couple Amanda Clarke and Daniel Grayson.

"This [is] the most intimate, elegant wedding on TikTok," one user commented.

