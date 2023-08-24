TikTokers Are Spinning Their Pets Around To Taylor Swift’s “August” In New Trend

August is almost over, but that hasn't stopped Swifties from celebrating as if their lives depended on it. They started by taking any opportunity to mention Taylor Swift's "August" song, posting countless memes and TikToks and streaming the song 5.1 million times in one day. And now that we're closing out the month, it's almost like we've come full circle — literally. In the latest Swiftie trend, TikTokers are spinning their pets around while the song plays in the background.

The trend mostly involves cats, but don't be surprised if you come across videos of people swinging their more... unconventional pets around. One user, @megandelano, even managed to film herself grasping an orphaned baby raccoon (his name is Pillsbury, in case you were wondering).



"I've now watched approximately 82 cats, 6 dogs, 1 turtle, 1 chicken, 1 human reenactment, and 1 raccoon," one user said on Delano's TikTok. When it comes to the all encompassing nature of Swift's discography, no one is safe.

Though we can't deny the cuteness overload some of these videos provide, others are a little more distressing. Some TikTokers have captured their pets wriggling out of their grasp or looking slightly panicked — making it a good time to remind people of pacifying behavior, and that there's a correct way of holding your pets.



"Cats in particular will experience extreme stress by being swung or spun around and it could even cause them physical harm," Cats Protection representative Daniel Warren-Cummings told Metro.



"It's clear from the language that the owners don't understand that animals don't feel and behave the same way humans do and this undercuts the distress that the cats are experiencing."



Concerned TikTokers have also chimed in.



"Two legs support us. Four legs support them. So when you hold two of those legs and you swirl them around in a circle, you're hurting them," TikToker @aceengel said in her viral video with over 35,000 likes.



"You're hurting where you're holding, and you're hurting their spine."



The trend's audio has been used in 180,100 TikToks. Not all of them involve people whirling their pets around like a real-life Simba, but the ones that do have racked up views in the millions.