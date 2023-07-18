TikTokers Are Poking Fun At ‘Wonka’ In A New Trend - The Messenger
Entertainment
TikTokers Are Poking Fun At ‘Wonka’ In A New Trend

Their acting emulates the goofiness of Timothée Chalamet's latest character

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Timothée Chalamet seen filming the new Willy Wonka movie on October 14, 2021 in Bath, England.Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Last week, Warner Brothers released the trailer for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as the beloved character Willy Wonka. But unlike past iterations, this new version feels particularly eccentric.

"So quiet up, and listen down. Nope, scratch that, reverse it," he says in one clip, with an exaggerated flourish of the hand.

Folks have since shared their skepticism of the movie, doubting it'll actually be good. Some TikTokers have even taken it a step further, using audio from the trailer to emulate the silliness of Chalamet's Wonka.

View post on TikTok

The trending audio only has 2,585 videos so far, but they've raked in millions of views combined. One particularly memorable video comes from Justin Fuko, who makes comedy videos for his nearly 1 million followers. The caption reads, "My audition as the new Willy Wonka," with Fuko doing a series of ridiculous facial and hand movements while wearing a Wonka-esque coat. In his comment section, one message with 14,300 likes said, "You give more magic than the trailer did."

View post on TikTok

Another video comes from TikTok co-creators Izzy & Emma, who use special effects and clever transitions to, in one commenter's words, give the kind of "energy I wanted from the trailer." Clearly, that sentiment has resonated with many other users — especially since their video has been bookmarked by nearly 20,000 people so far.

View post on TikTok

The most popular videos from this trend feature TikTokers using a series of dramatic hand gestures, which are actually different anime poses reminiscent of a popular trend from the early days of TikTok. Because they're so exaggerated and tied to anime, many people find them to be a bit awkward and embarrassing, ultimately making them the perfect poses to use in tandem with the Wonka audio — they're physically showcasing the cringe they felt after seeing the trailer.

"I'm convinced Timothée is doing this movie to make fun of himself after," one user captioned, as she does an elaborate sequence with a remote control that's a stand-in for a chocolate bar. That probably wasn't the actor's intention, but he still has the chance to change people's minds once the film is actually released on December 15.

