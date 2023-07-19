TikTokers Are Defending New “Bed Rotting” Trend Amidst Concerns From The Media

It may be summer, but the on-trend girlies are staying inside and "bed rotting" this season. And despite speculation from some outlets that the trend is anti-self-care and potentially unhealthy, TikTokers are defending their right to stay in bed all day.

Getty Images

"Bed rotting" refers to staying in bed for extended periods of time, alternating between sleep and activities like eating, watching television, or scrolling on your phone. The difference between the trend — whose #bedrotting hashtag boasts 9.6 million views as of July 19 — and regular relaxation lies in the amount of time a person is spent being immobile.



The reasons people are in bed vary: they could be catching up on sleep, in a depressive episode, or just want to relax. What matters is they're taking time for themselves by staying under the covers.

Some mental health experts have expressed concern that young people are actively choosing isolation and inactivity over productivity. They cite potential mental health problems like impaired sleep, increased anxiety and stress, and a level of isolation that creates a disconnection from reality.



But others have noted that "bed rotting" is a symptom of a much larger problem. "Every time you step out of the house, it costs money," said TikToker @daturajonez. "Because our system never takes accountability [for late stage capitalism], they have to find cutesy little names for it like 'bed rotting.' It's called being broke, depressed, sick, having a perpetual existential crisis that just never f-----g ends."



Another user, @resumeofficial, said, "For the love of all that is holy, can we stop letting non-Gen Zers write about Gen-Z?" The video and its caption ("Like if y'all ran out of things to write about just say that") imply that "bed rotting" is an issue not worth covering. The majority of comments under her video agree, citing that outlet coverage tends to paint Gen Z as lazy when, like a lot of millennials, they're just burnt out.

Scientists on the app have also pushed back against the notion that the trend is completely unhealthy. Sleep scientist Vanessa Hill said, "Some outlets are challenging this beautiful trend, asking, 'Is it really self-care, or could it mess with your sleep?' And to them I say, just let the people rot."

