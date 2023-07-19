TikTokers Are Defending New “Bed Rotting” Trend Amidst Concerns From The Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

TikTokers Are Defending New “Bed Rotting” Trend Amidst Concerns From The Media

The trend might be new, but the activity itself is not

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It may be summer, but the on-trend girlies are staying inside and "bed rotting" this season. And despite speculation from some outlets that the trend is anti-self-care and potentially unhealthy, TikTokers are defending their right to stay in bed all day.

View post on TikTok
Color portrait of a young girl, 9 years old staying up late playing with a digital tablet under the bed covers.
Getty Images

"Bed rotting" refers to staying in bed for extended periods of time, alternating between sleep and activities like eating, watching television, or scrolling on your phone. The difference between the trend — whose #bedrotting hashtag boasts 9.6 million views as of July 19 — and regular relaxation lies in the amount of time a person is spent being immobile.

The reasons people are in bed vary: they could be catching up on sleep, in a depressive episode, or just want to relax. What matters is they're taking time for themselves by staying under the covers.

Read More
View post on TikTok

Some mental health experts have expressed concern that young people are actively choosing isolation and inactivity over productivity. They cite potential mental health problems like impaired sleep, increased anxiety and stress, and a level of isolation that creates a disconnection from reality.

But others have noted that "bed rotting" is a symptom of a much larger problem. "Every time you step out of the house, it costs money," said TikToker @daturajonez. "Because our system never takes accountability [for late stage capitalism], they have to find cutesy little names for it like 'bed rotting.' It's called being broke, depressed, sick, having a perpetual existential crisis that just never f-----g ends."

Another user, @resumeofficial, said, "For the love of all that is holy, can we stop letting non-Gen Zers write about Gen-Z?" The video and its caption ("Like if y'all ran out of things to write about just say that") imply that "bed rotting" is an issue not worth covering. The majority of comments under her video agree, citing that outlet coverage tends to paint Gen Z as lazy when, like a lot of millennials, they're just burnt out.

View post on TikTok

Scientists on the app have also pushed back against the notion that the trend is completely unhealthy. Sleep scientist Vanessa Hill said, "Some outlets are challenging this beautiful trend, asking, 'Is it really self-care, or could it mess with your sleep?' And to them I say, just let the people rot."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.