A TikToker who challenged Jason Aldean's claims that his "Try That in a Small Town" music video only used "real news footage" said she is now the target of racist messages and death threats.

In an eight-minute TikTok video shared on July 20, Destinee Stark delivered a "dissertation debunking" Aldean's statement.

"I'm here to tell you that that is complete bullsh--," said Stark. "In fact, he uses multiple clips in the first 30 seconds of the video that are either fake or didn't even happen in America."

She went on to give examples of images seen throughout the video, which appears to prove that some of them came from stock footage or events in other countries, like Germany.

"I get online all the time and I share my, like, opinions online all the time," she told NBC News. "It's, you know, something that I do. And that first video that I made, I posted it at like ... 11:30 p.m. ... I didn't think it would go anywhere. And I woke up to like thousands of messages about it."

Stark's video has 1.5 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. She continued, "I just think that people have a right to know. Things like this, they inform politics and it informs how we vote, how we see the world and who we interact with. And I just think that if we're consuming content that's not even accurate, that it's just propaganda. And it's just fueling people, you know, to commit more violence."

Since uploading her video, Stark said she has received messages full of racist hate, fatphobic remarks and even death threats.

She said the "worst" was when a social media user allegedly said they wanted to hang Stark in their backyard and have others watch.

"They're trying to defend and say that the song isn't racist while using racist rhetoric to tear me down, which literally defeats the purpose of their entire argument," Stark said of the hate mail.

Despite the backlash, Stark said she's received positive feedback as well.

"Even people that were fans of Jason Aldean reached out and were like, 'You know, I would have been vibing with this song until you pointed all this out'," Stark said. "So even though it seems like the trolls and the hate is so much louder, it really is changing things and it's really changing people's perspectives. And I think that that's the really important part to focus on too."

The video has faced some negative feedback for its lyrical content and includes footage of men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them, as well as clips of looting, arson and police confronting protestors — and has reportedly been pulled from CMT.

Addressing the backlash, Aldean wrote on Instagram earlier this month, "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage. And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."