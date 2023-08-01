TikToker Shocked to Find Out ‘Barbie’ Song ‘Push’ Is By a ‘Real’ Band

The blockbuster Barbie has breathed new life into Matchbox Twenty's 1996 hit "Push" — and, apparently, it's clued some younger fans into the actual existence of the band altogether.
TikTok user fatmegstiktok is among them, posting a video of herself looking utterly shocked while listening to the ageless banger, explaining that she just realized the song is not indigenous to the movie.
"I thought they wrote this song for the movie the same way they wrote I'm Just Ken but IT'S A REAL SONG," she captioned her video. "IT'S A COVER?! It's a real song a real person wrote and sang."
Clearly overcome, the user added, "I'm gooped."
- Keanu Reeves Plays With Band Dogstar for First Time in 20 Years
- Billie Eilish Hints at ‘Barbie’ Film’s Ending, Breaks Down Song ‘What Was I Made For?’
- The All-Star ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: Every Song Ranked
- Here Are the Best ‘Barbie’ TikTok Trends, Ranked
- Billie Eilish Tells Fans ‘Get Ready to Sob’ as She Announces Surprise ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Song
The comments section was almost as incredulous, in return. "How do people not know this song," wondered one, while another stated, "The way you didn't know that is physically hurting me."
Still, others defended the confused TikToker, however. "'How do you not know it?' Well I was born in '98," noted one.
"I guess I am elderly," lamented another commenter. "Screams in elder millennial," joked someone else.
Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas, who co-wrote the hit with songwriter/producer Matt Serletic, told USA Today that he was fully prepared to see the song lampooned in the film, and that he actually found it funny.
"I thought it was hilarious," Thomas admitted. "I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned."
"Push" was the second single off Matchbox Twenty's 1996 debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. The song was even nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.
Barbie is now playing in theaters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment