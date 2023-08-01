TikToker Shocked to Find Out ‘Barbie’ Song ‘Push’ Is By a ‘Real’ Band

The blockbuster Barbie has breathed new life into Matchbox Twenty's 1996 hit "Push" — and, apparently, it's clued some younger fans into the actual existence of the band altogether.

TikTok user fatmegstiktok is among them, posting a video of herself looking utterly shocked while listening to the ageless banger, explaining that she just realized the song is not indigenous to the movie.

"I thought they wrote this song for the movie the same way they wrote I'm Just Ken but IT'S A REAL SONG," she captioned her video. "IT'S A COVER?! It's a real song a real person wrote and sang."

Clearly overcome, the user added, "I'm gooped."

The comments section was almost as incredulous, in return. "How do people not know this song," wondered one, while another stated, "The way you didn't know that is physically hurting me."

Still, others defended the confused TikToker, however. "'How do you not know it?' Well I was born in '98," noted one.

"I guess I am elderly," lamented another commenter. "Screams in elder millennial," joked someone else.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas, who co-wrote the hit with songwriter/producer Matt Serletic, told USA Today that he was fully prepared to see the song lampooned in the film, and that he actually found it funny.

"I thought it was hilarious," Thomas admitted. "I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned."

"Push" was the second single off Matchbox Twenty's 1996 debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. The song was even nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.