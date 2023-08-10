TikToker Rubee Lana Sparks Concern After Announcement That She’s Deleting All Social Media

TikToker Rubee Lana, known for her videos discussing her Christian faith, has sparked concern after announcing that she will be deleting her social media accounts.

The creator, who has over 5.1 million followers on the platform as well as over 270,000 followers on Instagram, shared a clip to her TikTok page of an hour- and-40-minute YouTube video posted Aug. 6, in which she said she would be leaving social media seven days after the video was posted.

She also added that she has things "God wants me to confess" in the video.

Lana claimed that another faith-based creator, who she tagged in her YouTube video, direct messaged her on TikTok and asked her to join a Zoom call, as she had a "heavy word" from God to share with her.

She alleged that the creator, Adilia (no last name given), invited her to join her and her husband's ministry and told her she had received a deadline to delete her social media, which Lana initially said no to, but then changed her mind.

Over the course of the video, the TikTok star, who is also known for her dance and fashion videos, claimed that the ministry had given her instructions to make significant life changes, such as moving from state to state, in addition to deleting her social media pages, which she claims are her sole sources of income.

Lana also said that these actions led her to have an argument with her family and she was instructed to block their social media accounts and phone numbers by the ministry. She also claimed that the husband of this creator, who goes by Apostle Berthold on social platforms, contacted her to tell her she had been banned from the ministry for committing a "grievous act."

The influncer said she had no idea what she had done and was sent a "cease form" notifying her that she would be removed from the group. She claimed she turned to fasting for three days to be welcomed back into the group, and soon was presented with a "submission form," which would "legally [bind her], spiritually."

Lana's followers began commenting messages of concern after the release of her video, asking her to "be safe." Many of her fans were concerned that this ministry, "Free Him Now," was isolating her from her loved ones as well controlling her income.

"Hope you’re [alright]..." one user commented on the TikTok clip.

"I’m a Christian and I know for a fact, a ministry would never tell you to block your family or completely isolate yourself," another wrote on the YouTube video.

"[The ministry] telling her to block all her family????," one user questioned in Lana's YouTube comments. "That is absolutely insane, I’m praying for her this is just wrong."

Although all of Lana's accounts, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are still public online, she was last active four days ago.