TikToker Goes From Being A ‘Deranged’ Fan of Zayn To The Love Interest of His Latest Music Video

Grace Dumdaw is living every One Directioner's dream. After being obsessed with Zayn Malik as a teenager, the 24 year old received an out-of-the-blue opportunity to star in the music video for his new single, "Love Like This." The best part? She didn't even have to audition.



Dumdaw, who goes by "Grumdaw" online, is a "Myanmar-born, Louisana-raised" actor and singer. The multi-hyphenate moved to New York after college and now juggles 219,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram. She also does photography and co-hosts a living room podcast called Cacapeopod.

Grumdaw said the music video's directors were "keeping an eye" on her work and reached out to offer her the role. In a viral TikTok with 5 million views, she set the scene.



"POV: you went from being a deranged fan girl at age fifteen... to being Zayn's lead love interest in his music video and getting posted on his Instagram," she captioned.



She proceeded to share a series of tweets she previously wrote about the singer — among the most ludicrous ones being, "Our mere mortal eyes are unworthy of seeing the true glistening beauty of Zayn Malik" and "I would kill my family to touch Zayn Malik."



"Girl, you're living in a Wattpad story," one user commented.

Grumdaw made a follow-up video after processing her excitement, saying she deluded herself into getting this opportunity. Given that she still acknowledged her own effort into getting the role, as well as the support of her community back home, she was probably implying that she was manifesting her dreams at the same time.



"You never know who's watching — dream big, work hard, and put yourself out there," Grumdaw said in the original post.

"Love Like This" is Malik's first single in five years, with the accompanying music video reaching 5.6 million views in only six days. Grumdaw is featured prominently throughout, sporting a series of edgy outfits and intimately gripping Malik on a speeding motorbike.



It'd be surprising if this is the last we see of Grumdaw. Many a star has been made after featuring in a celebrity's music video — and with Malik's stardom in her orbit, there's no telling how many doors this will open for the young creator.