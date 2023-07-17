TikToker Claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life After Being Shot 4 Times

A fan of Kim Kardashian's Skims brand is claiming that the shapewear saved her life.

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Angelina Wiley, a TikTok creator who was reportedly shot four times on Jan. 1, claims that wearing a Skims bodysuit saved her life by putting pressure on her wounds.

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Wiley began her video, posted on May 18. "The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out."

She even likened the bodysuit to "armor for women."

Wiley was reportedly shot while waiting for a Lyft in Kansas City, Missouri, on New Year's Day, according to KCTV.

"I recommend it," Wiley continued. "I'm definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day."

Kardashian then took notice of Wiley's story over the weekend. She allegedly shared the video to her own Instagram Story, writing, "wowww" along with the praying hands emoji.

Wiley's friends are currently gathering donations via GoFundMe to assist the 22-year-old financially while she recovers.