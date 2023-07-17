TikToker Claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life After Being Shot 4 Times - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

TikToker Claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life After Being Shot 4 Times

'Kim Kardashian saved my life,' says Angelina Wiley, who was reportedly involved in a Kansas City, Missouri, shooting on New Year's Day

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A fan of Kim Kardashian's Skims brand is claiming that the shapewear saved her life.

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Angelina Wiley, a TikTok creator who was reportedly shot four times on Jan. 1, claims that wearing a Skims bodysuit saved her life by putting pressure on her wounds.

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Wiley began her video, posted on May 18. "The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out."

Read More

She even likened the bodysuit to "armor for women."

Wiley was reportedly shot while waiting for a Lyft in Kansas City, Missouri, on New Year's Day, according to KCTV.

View post on TikTok

"I recommend it," Wiley continued. "I'm definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day."

Kardashian then took notice of Wiley's story over the weekend. She allegedly shared the video to her own Instagram Story, writing, "wowww" along with the praying hands emoji.

Wiley's friends are currently gathering donations via GoFundMe to assist the 22-year-old financially while she recovers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.