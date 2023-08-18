TikToker Makes ‘Miracle’ Survival After Falling Off of 80 Ft. Cliff in Hawaii - The Messenger
TikToker Makes ‘Miracle’ Survival After Falling Off of 80 Ft. Cliff in Hawaii

'I just got out of another MRI and it turns out, somehow, miraculously, that it is not broken,' said Caleb Coffee

Charmaine Patterson
The TikToker Caleb who is in ICU after surviving a fall in Hawaii.Jason Coffee/Instagram

A TikTok star was fighting for his life after he fell from a massive cliff in Hawaii. Thankfully, he is on the long road to recovery, according to new updates posted by his family.

Caleb Coffee was hiking with three friends when he "slipped and fell off a 60-80ft cliff onto lava rock," a GoFundMe page launched on Thursday shared. He was airlifted to a local hospital and was still in the ICU at the time the campaign was posted.

Coffee sustained a spinal fracture and broke his femur, elbow, and wrist. He also suffered "multiple gouges and burns through his entire body. He hasn't been able to hold down food," the campaign continued.

Doctors told his family that more injuries will be discovered as he recovers. The campaign has raised over $15,000 as of publication toward his medical costs as Caleb does not have insurance. The goal is $100,000.

In a touching post shared by Caleb's father, Jason Coffee, the social media star is seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and cast on his arm.

On Thursday evening, Jason shared an update via an Instagram Story and said Caleb "is stable, conscious, talking and in good spirits."

He underwent surgery and had a rod placed through his broken femur, along with "2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist, stitches in his forehead and lip."

He had an MRI so doctors can evaluate his neck.

"It truly is a miracle he is alive," said Jason. "All praise to the Lord Most High." Coffee later shared his own update on his surprising progress.

"I just got out of another MRI and it turns out, somehow, miraculously, that it is not broken," Coffee, no longer wearing a neck brace, said in a video about his spine and neck on Jason's social media. "Just irritation. I personally cannot make up an explanation for that other than thank you, Jesus."

