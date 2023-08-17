TikToker Anna Paul Confirms The Ending Of Her 8-Year Relationship in Viral Video

TikToker and OnlyFans star Anna Paul shocked followers over the weekend with the announcement of the mutual breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Glen Thomson.

Paul is best known for vlogging her extended international travels on TikTok — the 24 year old has been everywhere you can think of, from Monaco and Frankfurt, to Tokyo and Dubai. As one of the top 0.01% OnlyFans earners worldwide, Paul's travels are paid for with the money she earns on the platform.



Over time, millions of viewers fell in love not only with the Australian's overt kindness shown to her fans, but also with her relationship with Thomson, who accompanied her on every trip — which is why fans were raising eyebrows when he didn't attend a month-long vacation in Europe with Paul's family.

Their suspicions were confirmed on Saturday when Paul posted a breakup announcement on TikTok.

"We've been together since we were 15 and now we're 24," she said. "It's a mutual decision and we love each other a lot."



Per Paul's request to "be nice in the comments," over 100,000 people flooded the comment section with messages of love and support. Thomson also shared a similar attitude as Paul with a statement on Instagram.



"I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other."

Celebrity breakups are the ones that tend to be newsworthy, and the creator is certainly a celebrity in her own right. Paul, who has 7.8 million TikTok followers and consistently rakes in millions of views per video, garnered 37.4 million views with her announcement. It's been less than a week since the video went up but the hashtag #anapaulglenbreakup already has 3.1 million views, with fans posting tributes to their relationship and discussing how shocked they are about the news. These videos are also earning views in the millions.

"I think I would actually just rot in bed indefinitely if my relationship ended after 8 YEARS," Noah James (@nnoahjames) wrote in a viral post. Over 940,000 people agreed with his sentiment.



"I'm still waiting for them to say, 'just kidding we're engaged,'" another TikTok with 56,000 likes reads. An unlikely scenario at this point, but we can dream.