TikToker Anna Paul Confirms The Ending Of Her 8-Year Relationship in Viral Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

TikToker Anna Paul Confirms The Ending Of Her 8-Year Relationship in Viral Video

Fans have since reacted en masse to the unexpected announcement

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Anna Paul and Glen ThomsonAnna Paul/Instagram

TikToker and OnlyFans star Anna Paul shocked followers over the weekend with the announcement of the mutual breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Glen Thomson.

Paul is best known for vlogging her extended international travels on TikTok — the 24 year old has been everywhere you can think of, from Monaco and Frankfurt, to Tokyo and Dubai. As one of the top 0.01% OnlyFans earners worldwide, Paul's travels are paid for with the money she earns on the platform.

Over time, millions of viewers fell in love not only with the Australian's overt kindness shown to her fans, but also with her relationship with Thomson, who accompanied her on every trip — which is why fans were raising eyebrows when he didn't attend a month-long vacation in Europe with Paul's family.

View post on TikTok

Their suspicions were confirmed on Saturday when Paul posted a breakup announcement on TikTok.

"We've been together since we were 15 and now we're 24," she said. "It's a mutual decision and we love each other a lot."

Per Paul's request to "be nice in the comments," over 100,000 people flooded the comment section with messages of love and support. Thomson also shared a similar attitude as Paul with a statement on Instagram.

"I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other."

View post on TikTok

Celebrity breakups are the ones that tend to be newsworthy, and the creator is certainly a celebrity in her own right. Paul, who has 7.8 million TikTok followers and consistently rakes in millions of views per video, garnered 37.4 million views with her announcement. It's been less than a week since the video went up but the hashtag #anapaulglenbreakup already has 3.1 million views, with fans posting tributes to their relationship and discussing how shocked they are about the news. These videos are also earning views in the millions.

Read More
View post on TikTok

"I think I would actually just rot in bed indefinitely if my relationship ended after 8 YEARS," Noah James (@nnoahjames) wrote in a viral post. Over 940,000 people agreed with his sentiment.

"I'm still waiting for them to say, 'just kidding we're engaged,'" another TikTok with 56,000 likes reads. An unlikely scenario at this point, but we can dream.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.