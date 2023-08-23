TikTok star VonViddy is dead. He was 32 years old.
The social media star, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, died Monday after "losing his long battle to mental illness," his sister Martha told TMZ on Wednesday.
The Messenger has reached out to a contact for Muchlinski but did not immediately hear back.
In his last TikTok video, Muchlinski talked to fans about how he wanted to be remembered as a "creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music."
He continued: "I also want to be remembered as a camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories. I'd rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. Unfortunately, that is also a part of me. I feel so thankful to have such a following. You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I have had a terrific life. I've got to visit the other side of the world, and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you."
The social media creator's followers offered their condolences to Muchlinski's friends and loved ones in the comment section of his post.
"Your words are so haunting. I can't believe you're gone. Rest in peace, VonViddy. Much love to his family, I am so sorry for your loss," one fan wrote, while another said, "Aw, Joe. You are remembered. You fought so hard. I know you can't read this final message, but you did good, man. You did good."
A separate TikTok user added: "Rest in genuine peace, Joe. You fought a long, hard battle and you’ve earned your rest. Those of us here will remember you and miss you."
If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website.
