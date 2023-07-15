TikTok Star Noah Beck Says Ex Dixie D’Amelio Was His ‘First True Love’

TikTok star Noah Beck seems to have nothing but sweet things to say about his ex, Dixie D'Amelio, whom he broke up with last November.

During a recent appearance on the School of Greatness podcast, Beck spoke frankly of his breakup with fellow influencer D'Amelio, noting she was his "first true love."

When asked what made him the most sad about his experience in the relationship, Beck said simply, "The end of it."

"Just having someone in your life, having that support system, someone that knows every little thing about you," he added. "I could go on and on about what makes a breakup hard."

"I think that our bond that we had was really tricky. And it was tricky to recover from because it was so good."

As for the best part of being in their relationship, Beck explained that dating someone also in the public eye was surprisingly helpful, in terms of navigating fame. "Knowing that we were in it together," he clarified. "We both just understood. We both had this unspoken, like yeah, we just kind of got each other."

The social media power couple, who dated for a couple of years prior to their breakup, split just months after D'Amelio refuted rumors that they were not together.

""We are together, but keeping it offline," she told ET last September. "Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if were even happy."

Still, despite whatever complications their history held, Beck seems sure of one thing.

"Everyone has their first true love," he stated during the podcast. "And she was mine."