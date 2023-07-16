TikTok Star Allison Kuch and NFL Player Isaac Rochell Reveal Sex of Their Baby - The Messenger
Entertainment.
TikTok Star Allison Kuch and NFL Player Isaac Rochell Reveal Sex of Their Baby

'I don't care what they say. I knew I was built for this life,' Rochell shared on TikTok after learning the sex of his first child

Mike Vulpo
Allison Kuch better start thinking pink.

The TikTok star and her husband Isaac Rochell announced they are having a baby girl during a gender reveal party Saturday. 

"We're having a girl," Rochell shared on TikTok. "I'm a girl dad through and through. I don't care what they say. I knew I was built for this life. Every time I picture a girl and I picture our daughter, I get so excited. I feel like I was meant to be a girl dad."

When sharing his excitement over the news, the NFL player also had a warning for all of his followers.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell find out the sex of their baby.
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell find out the sex of their baby.Allison Kuch/Instagram

"If y'all don't think I'm going to be the most obnoxious girl dad, you better go somewhere because girls rule, boys drool," Rochell added. "Let's go."

Kuch appeared equally excited when she went on TikTok to share a glimpse into the party planned by Hygge Creative co.  

"Yesterday was so perfect," Kuch wrote on social media. "Can't wait to meet our daughter." This is the couple's first child together.

During the party, guests were treated to a mimosa bar, dessert cart and charcuterie from Lover Boards. As for the big reveal, Kuch and Rochell used poppers from Where's the Party in Costa Mesa, Calif., to tell guests the big news. 

Before the celebration, however, the couple was able to find out the sex of their baby in private at the beach. In a video posted on TikTok, the pair held back tears when discovering a girl was joining their family. 

"Hopefully she gets her looks from my wife," Rochell joked on TikTok. "#girldad #genderreveal #WOMENSSPORTS #HusbandPSA."

