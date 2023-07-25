TikTok Star AJ Clementine Has Vocal Feminization Surgery: ‘The Man Is Gone’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

TikTok Star AJ Clementine Has Vocal Feminization Surgery: ‘The Man Is Gone’

'I did have to focus on it and it made me insecure,' said the TikTok star

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
AJ Clementine poses for a photograph on November 15, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

AJ Clementine has reached a milestone in her transition. The TikTok star shared details about her recent vocal feminization surgery.

In a video posted on Monday, Clementine told her 2.2 million followers, "this is my voice before vocal feminization surgery," before she jokingly displayed a much deeper voice, adding, "this is my voice after having vocal feminization surgery."

She laughed and clarified, "Just kidding. This is my real voice after having vocal feminization surgery."

She noted that she was five weeks post-op. "But apparently six weeks is where your voice should go back to a more natural tone," Clementine added. "That's why up until this point my voice was very high. Some people saying I sound like Elmo."

Read More

"But now it's sounding much more natural and I'm loving it," she said. "Every single day it gets better."

View post on TikTok

Clementine also addressed her critics directly, sharing how their feedback affected her own self-esteem.

"There's still some people that think I sound like a man," Clementine said. "But I'm gonna show you the before and after pitch results. I do admit that my voice before voice surgery wasn't that bad. But I did have to focus on it and it made me insecure."

She said that her masculine pitch had gone down from 27 percent to 1 percent at three weeks post-op. At the time she shared the video, it had dropped to zero percent: "Honey, the man is gone."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.