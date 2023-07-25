AJ Clementine has reached a milestone in her transition. The TikTok star shared details about her recent vocal feminization surgery.
In a video posted on Monday, Clementine told her 2.2 million followers, "this is my voice before vocal feminization surgery," before she jokingly displayed a much deeper voice, adding, "this is my voice after having vocal feminization surgery."
She laughed and clarified, "Just kidding. This is my real voice after having vocal feminization surgery."
She noted that she was five weeks post-op. "But apparently six weeks is where your voice should go back to a more natural tone," Clementine added. "That's why up until this point my voice was very high. Some people saying I sound like Elmo."
"But now it's sounding much more natural and I'm loving it," she said. "Every single day it gets better."
Clementine also addressed her critics directly, sharing how their feedback affected her own self-esteem.
"There's still some people that think I sound like a man," Clementine said. "But I'm gonna show you the before and after pitch results. I do admit that my voice before voice surgery wasn't that bad. But I did have to focus on it and it made me insecure."
She said that her masculine pitch had gone down from 27 percent to 1 percent at three weeks post-op. At the time she shared the video, it had dropped to zero percent: "Honey, the man is gone."
