TikTok Links up With Redbox and Advertising Platform Crackle Connex

TikTok, coming to a grocery store near you

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
TikTok, RedboxDrew Angerer/Getty Images; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Redbox — the operator of those DVD rental kiosks inside your local grocery store — has entered a partnership with bite-sized video-sharing platform TikTok.

The deal will allow Redbox to feature content from the app on more than 3,000 Redboxes nationwide, particularly content that advertises products or services. The TikTok collab will also help expand advertisement platform Crackle Connex's reach, which already runs ads on Redbox's video touchscreens and digital headers. (Crackle Connex is owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which acquired Redbox last year.)

“TikTok is the go-to destination for short-form video consumption by over a billion people globally,” Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex, said in a statement to the press. “This new partnership provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and drive engagement.”

News of the pact between TikTok and Redbox comes after a recent report from The New York Times, which alleged that the company is looking for revenue streams beyond mobile, like book publishing. (And apparently, now the digital out-of-home advertising business and high-traffic business spaces, too.)

“This partnership allows us to bring together the power of our exceptional content with the high-visibility of Redbox kiosk locations, creating an effective and fresh approach to advertising,” added Dan Page, head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok.

