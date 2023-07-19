TikTok Is Arguing About Sing-Alongs In Public Again Thanks To A Plane Full Of Singing Swifties - The Messenger
TikTok Is Arguing About Sing-Alongs In Public Again Thanks To A Plane Full Of Singing Swifties

This fun moment for some is a faux pas for others

Katherine Esters
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On a Southwest Airlines flight to Salt Lake City, a group of passengers high off of seeing Taylor Swift perform live participated in a spur of the moment sing-along. With nearly two million views, the TikTok of the interaction has since gone viral, reigniting the old debate about whether public sing-alongs should be considered socially acceptable.

TikToker Hannah Hazlett recorded the moment as dozens of people turned on their phone flashlights and began to belt out the lyrics to Swift's well-known "Love Story" ballad. The concertgoers were flying out of Denver after attending the first night of the singer's Eras tour in the city.

Hazlett explained that the flight had been delayed "for hours" and that the attendants noticed several people wearing Swift merch — so "they started playing the music" over the speakers.

Most of the young women captured in Hazlett's video look enthusiastic as the sing-along continues on. And it seems like those responding to her video are too — one comment that reads, "I WANNA BE IN THAT PLANE" has close to 30,000 upvotes.

Of course, not everyone agrees that sing-alongs in general are appropriate for a shared public space like an airplane. "You're going up against a huge, huge army," TikToker Jack Mac said about Swifties, "But I think I would potentially have to be put into a mental institution after [being on that plane.]"

This is not the first time a TikTok has gone viral for groups of people singing on public transportation. In April, a video of a 24-year-old singer named Jonathan Neo earned 31 million views as he led a Christian worship singalong on an easyJet plane. And two weeks ago, TikTokers were up in arms about a group of presumed transplants for singing "Soul Sister" on a busy New York subway. It's certainly sparked conversations about who feels entitled to take up space in public, and the importance of respecting other passengers while in close quarters.

It's also prompting people to prepare for loud intermissions on their commutes. One commenter put it this way: "I fly back from Seattle next week. It's a day after the TSwift concert. This is a nightmare situation, that I now have anxiety for."

