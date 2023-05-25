The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    TikTok Influencer Emmie Sperandeo Undergoing Speech and Physical Therapy After Horseback Riding Injury

    "The not so good news is that she's going to need months of rehabilitation in a full time care unit," read an update on Emmie's TikTok account.

    Charlotte Phillipp
    emmie sperandeo/Instagram

    A TikTok influencer known for her Western-themed videos is recovering after being injured in a horseback riding incident, according to family members.

    27-year-old Emmie Sperandeo sustained a traumatic brain injury after a horse spun and fell on top of her, KTVK reported Tuesday.

    "She was holding onto the horse and was whiplashed by the horse as it fell sideways. That caused her head to hit the floor," her father Marino Sperandeo told the outlet.

    Emmie is well-known by fans for her content that involves activities like ranching, working with animals and traveling across the world. Most recently, she was working on a ranch with cows in Arizona.

    According to a post on her TikTok account Tuesday, Emmie will be moved from the ICU, where she has been since the May 15 incident, to a neurological ward where she can attend speech and physical therapy.

    "She's able to read your sweet letters and kind words. But still is unable to comprehend why she's here [or] why people are writing to her," the post noted.

    "The not so good news is that she's going to need months of rehabilitation in a full time care unit," according to the post, "which is going to be unfathomably expensive. Not to mention her inability to create any income during this time."

    Emmie's family is now organizing fundraising efforts to pay for her rehabilitation on GoFundMe.

