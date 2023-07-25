TikTok Creator Brooke Monk Speaks Out After Deepfake Photo of Her Circulates Twitter

Influencer Brooke Monk is speaking out after a deepfake photo of her circulated Twitter.

Monk says that an explicit photo of her making the rounds on Twitter is a deepfake

On Sunday, a small TikTok creator @isspayinkkay, said that they had seen an explicit photo of Brooke Monk, a 20-year-old creator who has over 29 million followers and is known for her dance and lip-sync content on the platform.

Shortly after, though, Monk posted a follow-up video to her second account, which has over 10 million followers, stating that the photo making the rounds on Twitter was not real.

"I know my words are probably falling on deaf ears, but I would really appreciate if anyone else ever see stuff like that to just report it instead of making videos about it," Monk said in her follow-up video. "Not trying to be hateful or anything, I just think it's important sometimes to stand up for yourself. And that was just really hurtful to me."

In her TikTok, Monk also claimed that @isspayinkkay knew that the photo was fake and chose to post it anyways. She also encouraged her viewers not to share or post deepfake videos.

"Please don't do that to people," Monk said. "It's really, really hurtful and really dehumanizing when they've never done anything like that. I just can't imagine doing that to someone."

Why did this creator leave her video up?

@isspayinkkay created another video in response, stating they refused to delete their original video that claimed the explicit photo was real because they were receiving hateful comments from Monk's fans, although Monk argued that the user, who now has over 14,000 followers, gained engagement and followers from the post. "But get your clout i guess," Monk wrote in the caption of her video.

They claimed they originally thought the image of Monk was real, saying that "it would not take two seconds to know it was not real, because I hadn't seen Brooke's video, I don't watch her content and the person who posted it said that it was real."

Deepfakes and unwanted explicit content is becoming more common online

Despite the other controversy surrounding this image of Monk, deepfakes and the use of AI to create explicit images are becoming more and more of an issue for online creators, particularly women. In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user posted an AI-generated photo of the woman who went viral for having a meltdown over a fellow airline passenger she claimed was "not real" in a bikini. Commenters were quick to speak up, calling the image "sexual harassment."

Last month, the FBI issued an advisory warning internet users that "extortions" were on the rise, and that people may be blackmailed into providing money to scammers who create fake explicit photos of them.

"The photos are then sent directly to the victims by malicious actors for sextortion or harassment," the FBI wrote in a press release. "Once circulated, victims can face significant challenges in preventing the continual sharing of the manipulated content or removal from the internet."

Although it's unknown if the image posted of Monk has any financial stakes for her, she has said that it is unwanted and hurtful for artificial photos like this to circulate.

"I've addressed multiple times that photos like that of me are fake," she said on TikTok. "... I already had to take a couple days off social media this week because of the way that people sometimes message me and it's just really disgusting."