The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ​​’TigerBelly,’ ‘They Call Us Bruce,’ And 4 Other Podcasts From Asian Creators

    Learn more about the AAPI experience and culture with these great podcasts

    Published |Updated
    Nina Starner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Big Money Players Network and iHeartPodcasts /Andrew Ti, Tawny Newsome / Saturday School from the Potluck Podcast Collective / Self Evident Media / Jeff Yang & Phil Yu / Bobby Lee & Khalyla

    Want to hear more from AAPI voices? What better way than through podcasts? Hosted by comedians, journalists, and cultural enthusiasts alike, these shows explore everything from history and pop culture to the political landscape, offering an immersive journey into the diverse experiences and perspectives of the AAPI community.

    1. TigerBelly

    Tiger Belly podcast image
    Bobby Lee &amp; Khalyla

    Episode length: 90 minutes
    Episode cadence: Every Wednesday

    Read More

    Complete with its own YouTube channel, TigerBelly is a gut-busting great time thanks to comedians Bobby Lee and Khalyla Khan (fans of the Sex and the City reboot …And Just Like That likely recognize Lee from his role on the show as a podcaster, appropriately).

    Khan and Lee’s connection was something really special, especially considering that they dated for a large portion of TigerBelly’s time on the air. (The pair split in January 2023, but they’ll continue to co-host.) Confronting everyday AAPI triggers and sore spots — like how to respond when a white person says “hello” in a specific, mocking way — TigerBelly is a must-listen.

    Perfect for: Listeners who can find the humor in everyday irritations

    2. They Call Us Bruce

    They Call Us Bruce podcast image
    Jeff Yang &amp; Phil Yu

    Episode length: 45-60 minutes
    Episode cadence: Every Thursday

    Exploring everything from Asian artifacts to the influence and rise of K-pop, to recent AAPI pop culture like the Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, They Call Us Bruce is a staple of the AAPI podcast scene.

    Hosted by friends Jeff Yang of CNN and Phil Yu, founder of internet blog Angry Asian Man, the podcast frequently hosts special guests like fellow AAPI podcast hosts, actors like Midori Francis (Grey’s Anatomy, Sex Lives of College Girls), and AAPI writers, so whatever you’re looking for content-wise, Yang and Yu have probably covered it. Make note that there’s also some pretty sensitive episodes, like one where the hosts reflect on incidents of anti-Asian violence.

    Fun highlight: Jeff and Yang interview Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan

    3. Self Evident: Asian America’s Stories

    Self Evident podcast image
    Self Evident Media

    Episode length: 30-45 minutes
    Episode cadence: Weekly

    Self Evident is, beyond any shadow of a doubt, the best AAPI podcast if you want to do a deep dive on the history of the community. Exploring, as they put it on their website, “every corner of Asian America,” the podcast strives to be as inclusive as possible, letting underrepresented producers, filmmakers, and journalists take center stage.

    Topics in the first two seasons include exploring ancestral grief, difficulties with resettlement, and different family histories, depending on who’s hosting any given episode.

    Perfect for: Listeners who want a serious deep dive into AAPI history

    4. Saturday School

    Saturday School podcast image
    Saturday School from the Potluck Podcast Collective

    Episode length: 30 minutes
    Episode cadence: Varies

    Named for the lessons that young Asian Americans would attend while their non-AAPI friends got to stay home and have cereal in front of their Sunday morning cartoons, Saturday School leads listeners through the history of Asian American pop culture.

    Throughout eight seasons of the podcast, they’ve covered everything from Mira Nair’s seminal film Mississippi Masala to a celebration of people who have seen Crazy Rich Asians more than five times in theaters. Whether you already know a ton of AAPI movies or you’re looking to learn about them, you’ll find some wisdom in Saturday School.

    Fun highlight: A recent miniseries on the short film series Futurestates

    5. Yo, Is This Racist?

    Yo Is This Racist podcast image
    Andrew Ti, Tawny Newsome

    Episode length: 30-45 minutes 
    Episode cadence: Every Wednesday

    If you’ve ever found yourself asking if something is racist, then this is, clearly, the podcast for you. Comedians Tawny Newsome and Andrew Ti field questions from fans and listeners about all sorts of situations and deem themselves as the ultimate arbiters of whether or not things are racist.

    They also chat with each other about a huge variety of things, like recent TV shows or modern politics. After checking out an episode of Yo, Is This Racist?, you might find yourself submitting a query of your own.

    Perfect for: Listeners who want a fresh, funny take on the news of the day and real-life situations alike

    6. Las Culturistas

    Las Culturistas podcast image
    Big Money Players Network and iHeartPodcasts

    Episode length: 90 minutes
    Episode cadence: Every Wednesday

    Las Culturistas feels exactly like going to a long, boozy brunch with two of your funniest, coolest friends. Hosts Bowen Yang — yes, the Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang — and Matt Rogers are one of the funniest duos around, and with a rotating roster of incredible guests like The Good Place and Barry star D’Arcy Carden, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, and more, though sometimes they host by themselves and just banter. If you’re looking for a sharp and incredibly funny viewpoint on all things pop culture, Las Culturistas is definitely for you.

    Fun highlight: The annual Culture Awards held at Lincoln Center

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.