    Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car Accident

    The 'I Think We're Alone Now' singer says she has "no complications" after she was involved in a car accident in Nashville last week

    Charlotte Phillipp
    Tiffany is sharing a heartfelt update following a car accident in Nashville, Tenn., last week.

    In an Instagram post Thursday, the "I Think We're Alone Now" singer spoke out about how her recovery process has been since the incident.

    "Thanking the angels above… and thank you to all who've reached out after my car accident," Tiffany wrote. "I'm feeling fine, no complications... Hoping they can fix my car."

    "Be safe out there guys, and thank you again for the concern and love," she finished.

    According to a statement given by the pop singer's publicist to Entertainment Tonight, a tire rolled under the driver's side of her car as she was driving on the highway.

    "On May 25, Tiffany was driving on [Interstate] 65 when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver's side," her publicist said. "The transmission is torn apart. There is front damage and the side paneling of the car was ripped completely off."

    Tiffany also expanded on her publicist's statement, saying she feels "extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened."

    TMZ was first to report the news.

    Tiffany gained popularity in the 1980s when her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She will begin touring her 2022 album Shadows in June.

