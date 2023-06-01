Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car Accident
The 'I Think We're Alone Now' singer says she has "no complications" after she was involved in a car accident in Nashville last week
Tiffany is sharing a heartfelt update following a car accident in Nashville, Tenn., last week.
In an Instagram post Thursday, the "I Think We're Alone Now" singer spoke out about how her recovery process has been since the incident.
"Thanking the angels above… and thank you to all who've reached out after my car accident," Tiffany wrote. "I'm feeling fine, no complications... Hoping they can fix my car."
"Be safe out there guys, and thank you again for the concern and love," she finished.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
- Jeremy Renner Says ‘Pain Is Progress’ After First Jog Since Accident
- 2 Workers Missing in Massive Charlotte, North Carolina Fire
- Police Warn of Deadly ‘Car Surfing’ Trend After Teen’s Death
According to a statement given by the pop singer's publicist to Entertainment Tonight, a tire rolled under the driver's side of her car as she was driving on the highway.
"On May 25, Tiffany was driving on [Interstate] 65 when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver's side," her publicist said. "The transmission is torn apart. There is front damage and the side paneling of the car was ripped completely off."
Tiffany also expanded on her publicist's statement, saying she feels "extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened."
TMZ was first to report the news.
Tiffany gained popularity in the 1980s when her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She will begin touring her 2022 album Shadows in June.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance RobertsEntertainment
- Billy Joel Announces End of 10-Year Madison Square Garden ResidencyEntertainment
- Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV AppsEntertainment
- ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief TimelineEntertainment
- ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged WifeEntertainment
- Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jessie J Says Childbirth Did Not Go to Plan, But Still ‘Everything I Wanted’Entertainment
- Kanye West Sued After Allegedly Assaulting PhotographerEntertainment
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Was a Mirror and a Salve for My Own DepressionEntertainment
- Calling All Tailors: How You Can Work for Angelina JolieEntertainment
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Purchase $61 Million Beverly Hills Mega-MansionEntertainment