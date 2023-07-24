Tiffany Haddish is sharing her side of her breakup from Common.

The comedian and actress began dating the three-time Grammy winner after meeting on the set of The Kitchen in 2020. However, they went their separate ways in 2021.

During a recent, candid interview with the Washington Post, Haddish made it clear the split was Common's decision.

At first, she called their romance "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I've ever had," noting, "It's where I felt safest out of all the relationships I've ever had."

Unfortunately, things went left after Common began going to a handful of events — like Barack Obama's birthday party and a New York concert — without inviting his then-girlfriend. The rapper and actor later broke up with her over the phone, according to Haddish.

"It wasn't mutual," the Girls Trip star confirmed. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'"

The Messenger has reached out to Common's reps for comment.

Still, despite the split, Haddish hasn't given up on love.

"I'm a pretty positive person, and I'm here to have an experience," she shared. "I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I've been alone for so long and so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that Common has moved on with fellow Chicago native, Jennifer Hudson.

When asked about the speculation by Today's Al Roker last month, he said of Hudson, "I'll say, speaking of Chicago, she's a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I've always been inspired by her. She's one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she's just dope, man."