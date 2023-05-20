Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis

Tiffany Haddish is offering words of support for fellow actor Jamie Foxx as he navigates an ongoing health issue.
Haddish spoke to The Messenger at her and the She Ready Foundation's "Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars" Friday in Los Angeles, calling Foxx "the man."
Haddish said she will pray for him as he recovers from a medical issue. He has not yet disclosed the nature of the problem, but it landed him in the hospital for a time last month.
"There's nothing but love and peace over here" for him, said the comedian/actress. "I just wish him all the success, healing and all the good stuff."
She assured: "He's probably all right. He just doesn't want to be bothered with y'all."
Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in a since-deleted Instagram post last month that her father had been hospitalized after experiencing a "medical complication." She said he was already "on his way to recovery."
She provided an update on her father's health via her Instagram Story May 12, following various reports that Foxx was still in the hospital.
"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."
She added: "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"
Three days later, father and daughter issued a joint statement annoucing their new shared project: Hosting a new game show set to premiere in 2024.
The Fox Entertainment series, We Are Family, will showcase "non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member," according to a press release for the show.
