Tiffany Haddish has revealed she's recovering from her eighth pregnancy loss.
The comedian and actress shared the news during an interview with The Washington Post that was published last week.
Per the publication, she received a call from her doctor's office on a Monday and informed the nurse that she had experienced a miscarriage the Wednesday before.
Despite the loss, she attended a party at Eddie Murphy's home that Saturday, performed voiceover work and appeared at a single mothers' shelter.
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
- Tiffany Haddish Says Common Broke Up with Her Over the Phone in 2021: ‘It Wasn’t Mutual’
- Watch Tiffany Haddish Sing Along to Grace Jones at WeHo Pride
- Whitney Cummings Reveals She’s Having a Baby Boy, Pokes Fun at Sonogram Photo
- Robert De Niro’s Partner Tiffany Chen Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy After Welcoming Baby
On the phone, the nurse asked Haddish how she was doing, and she confessed, "Well, I'm going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one. I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in."
This marks the first time Haddish has spoken publicly about her miscarriage; she had previously only told one friend.
"I don't want people saying: 'Are you okay? Are you all right?'" she said of her decision to keep the loss private. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."
Haddish has been open about her desire to adopt, particularly an older child.
"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," she told E! News' Daily Pop in 2021. "I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment