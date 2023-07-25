Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Recently Experienced Her 8th Pregnancy Loss - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Recently Experienced Her 8th Pregnancy Loss

The comedian and actress shared that she has a 'heart-shaped uterus'

Published
Charmaine Patterson
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish has revealed she's recovering from her eighth pregnancy loss.

The comedian and actress shared the news during an interview with The Washington Post that was published last week.

Per the publication, she received a call from her doctor's office on a Monday and informed the nurse that she had experienced a miscarriage the Wednesday before.

Despite the loss, she attended a party at Eddie Murphy's home that Saturday, performed voiceover work and appeared at a single mothers' shelter.

On the phone, the nurse asked Haddish how she was doing, and she confessed, "Well, I'm going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one. I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in."

This marks the first time Haddish has spoken publicly about her miscarriage; she had previously only told one friend.

"I don't want people saying: 'Are you okay? Are you all right?'" she said of her decision to keep the loss private. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

Haddish has been open about her desire to adopt, particularly an older child.

"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," she told E! News' Daily Pop in 2021. "I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

