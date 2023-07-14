Tiffany Chen Says Robert De Niro Was ‘Very Supportive’ When Her ‘Face Melted on Itself’ After Childbirth - The Messenger
Tiffany Chen Says Robert De Niro Was ‘Very Supportive’ When Her ‘Face Melted on Itself’ After Childbirth

'He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change,' Chen said of De Niro's reaction to her Bell's Palsy diagnosis

Charmaine Patterson
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Robert De Niro was by his girlfriend Tiffany Chen's side as she faced Bell's Palsy following the birth of their baby girl.

The Oscar winner and Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6. In a sit-down with CBS Mornings' Gayle King that aired in full on Friday, Chen revealed she was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy shortly after Gia's arrival.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Bell's Palsy is "a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face. One of the nerves that controls muscles in your face becomes injured or stops working properly."

Speaking with King, the world champion martial artist saluted De Niro for being "very supportive" during her journey.

"He was very sweet," she said of the About My Father actor. "He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change. He's like 'No, you look fine. Maybe you look a little stern.' And I'm like 'Really? My whole face is melted on itself,' but he was very strong, very supportive."

Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. On Thursday, July 13, 2023 Chen reveals a postpartum complication to Gayle King, EXCLUSIVELY on CBS Mornings. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Tiffany Chen reveals a postpartum complication to Gayle King.Gail Schulman/CBS News

As for whether she's "self-conscious" about her appearance, Chen said she has mixed feelings.

"I am and then I'm not. I never cared too much about what I look like, but what bothered me is that I couldn't smile at the baby at the beginning. I couldn't give her kisses. That's what made me self-conscious. And then we decided we're going to live our life and be social."

She later shared she was "worried" that if her condition didn't improve, her child would be impacted.

"What if it didn't get better? Was my kid gonna get made fun of for having a weird-looking mom? That's the only time vanity comes into play, is how it affects the child."

Chen and De Niro met when she played his Tai Chi instructor in 2015's The Intern.

"I've had better students," she joked, adding, "But he was okay."

Chen said a few years after the film, they reconnected and their relationship "evolved."

