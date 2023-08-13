Tiffani Thiessen may be turning the big 5-0 in January, but the milestone birthday doesn't scare her.

"I feel so much more at ease now than I was even 10 years ago," the California native told celebrity nutritionist Shira Barlow during Friday's episode of the Good Instincts podcast. "And I don't know why. I don't know if it's me just not giving a s---, or it's just me growing up and me being much more understanding of just who I am, which I think was always there because I do have great parents who have instilled really great values in me."

The Saved by the Bell alum added that she has a "different feeling this time around" ahead of her birthday, noting that she thinks "people will say things" and "maybe expect me to look a certain way" as she enters her 50s.

She continued: "But, I mean, it’s just not realistic. I can only age the way I’m going to age, right? I'm taking care of myself and doing things that I know will benefit the outside exterior of myself that people are seeing. But, yeah, those people don't know what's happening on the inside. Because that's what actually helps the outside."

The White Collar actress also opened up about setting a good example for her two kids, daughter Harper, 13, and son Holt, 7, both of whom she shares with husband Brady Smith.

"No matter what my body looks like or my face looks like, there is so much going on when you're having your children, right?" Thiessen added. "I'm past that now, and I'm at a good place for my kids. My main concern right now is just raising happy, healthy kids that are going to, you know, do well for themselves and society."