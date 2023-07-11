Ticketmaster Pauses Taylor Swift Tour Sales in France Following Technical Errors

Taylor Swift's massively successful Eras Tour is headed to Europe later this year but ticket sales in France were halted this morning following a technical error on Ticketmaster's end.
Pre-sales for Swift's dates in Paris and Lyon were stopped Tuesday morning when many Ticketmaster users couldn't log into the site with their credentials.
"The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold," Ticketmaster announced on Twitter in French. "We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid." The Lyon show followed suit an hour later.
It's unclear when the new sale date and time will be, but Ticketmaster noted that the "fans previously selected to participate in the on-sale will be notified directly of the new on-sale date and time."
NBC News reports there were upwards of 700,000 people in the queue for tickets. It's unclear how many people were able to purchase tickets.
Following Ticketmaster's fumble of Swift's Eras Tour presale in the U.S. last year, bipartisan legislation was introduced to bring more transparency to live-event ticket sales. The Senate's TICKET Act requires vendors to disclose full ticket prices before purchase.
Swift is scheduled to perform in Paris at the La Défense Arena on May 9-12, 2024, and Lyon on June 2-3, 2024.
