Ticketmaster Has Another Meltdown Selling Taylor Swift Tickets in France

The saga of Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift fans continued this week, when the website once again was forced to pause sales – this time for people hoping to see the pop star in Paris and Lyon, France.

The French branch of Ticketmaster announced on Tuesday that it was pausing sales for next summer’s concerts, after thousands of fans from across the world tried to buy tickets to see the “Love Story” singer in the City of Love.

“Ticket sales for The Eras Tour in France are postponed and tickets are still available,” Ticketmaster France posted on Twitter.

“This morning's sale was disrupted by an issue with a third-party vendor who is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Swifties responded, on social media, with both frustration and jokes.

“Not that I expect much of anything from Ticketmaster, but it’s beyond unprofessional to have us waiting for five hours now without a single word from them since,” said one Swiftie on Twitter.

Another edited the cover of Swift’s 2014 album, “1989” to read “1789,” the year of the French Revolution.

“Everyone’s just trying to hear ‘Paris,’” one fan suggested, referring to a song on Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights.”

Ticketmaster was previously embroiled in controversy last November, when would-be concertgoers for the tour’s American leg, waited in hours-long queues online, only to have ticket sales paused or canceled.

In response to the controversy, Ticketmaster was subject to a Senate Judiciary Hearing in January, where members of both parties excoriated the company, which sells the majority of concert and sporting events tickets in the United States.

Republican Senator John Kennedy said Ticketmaster’s handling of the situation as a “debacle,” while Democrat Amy Klobuchar described the company as “the definition of a monopoly.”

Ticketmaster announced that fans hoping to see the singer in France would have another opportunity to purchase tickets and those with pre-sale codes should expect to be contacted with a new purchasing date and time.

Swift last performed in France in September 2019, for the one-off “City of Lover” concert, promoting her album “Lover."