Tia Mowry Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Journey Breastfeeding Her 2 Kids

The 'Sister, Sister' alum got candid about her journey in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Olivia Jakiel
Tia Mowry attends the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios Lot on April 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Tia Mowry is opening up about her "difficult" journey breastfeeding her two kids in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. 

"When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula," the Sister, Sister alum began in a lengthy caption posted to Instagram on Thursday. "During my second pregnancy, Instagram was around and it was actually through here where I learned a lot more about breastfeeding, and also where I met a huge community of women who were all so supportive and encouraged me to continue on. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months."

Noting that even though she found a supportive community online, Mowry said the "journey was difficult," detailing how she had to pump "every three hours while working 14 hour days on set" and sometimes breastfeed on set as well, before returning home to breastfeed her youngest. The Family Reunion star also revealed she would "pump extra milk" while traveling for work. 

"My body was extremely fatigued and overworked, and at one point, I got mastitis which is a painful infection of the breast tissue and had to be hospitalized," she continued. "But even through the long days, and the hospitalization, I still didn't give up. I continued to breastfeed through the pain, and pushed through."

The Hallmark holiday movie actress concluded her caption with an encouraging message to all moms and those who are taking care of children.

"If this isn't enough to show you how badass moms can be- then I don't know what else to tell you!" she wrote. "And if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

Mowry shares son Cree, now 12, and daughter Cairo, now 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. The couple wed in 2008 but announced their split in October last year. Their divorce was finalized in April. 

