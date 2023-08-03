Tia Mowry says she's ready to date again more than four months after finalizing her divorce from ex Cory Hardrict.

"Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life," the Sister, Sister alum captioned a video of herself getting ready on Instagram Wednesday. "So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it."

She continued: "Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!"

Mowry's candid admission about getting back into the world of dating was met with both encouragement and warning from followers and fans, with one social media user writing, "I so appreciate you transparency Tia. I’m also in my 40s and new to this dating scene. I’ve also hardly dated in my late teens and got married at 21. Thank you for the encouragement and sending you good vibes. Have fun and enjoy creating that roster everyone speaks of."

Another hilariously added: "The dating pool is trash. I have given up 3 times this year."

Mowry and Hardrict announced their split in October last year after 14 years of marriage.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," the Family Reunion star wrote via Instagram at the time. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The couple, who share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, finalized their divorce in April.