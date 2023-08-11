Tons of celebrities are bringing together their fans and followers to help raise money for residents in Hawaii who have been impacted by the wildfires in the Maui town of Lahaina.

After Hurricane Dora, a massive Category 4 storm, passed through the islands, wildfires began to spread rapidly; by Friday, at least 55 people have died and as many as 1,000 are possibly missing.

The storms and fires — which continue to rage on — have heavily impacted island residents, as people have been displaced without shelters to turn to.

Many Hollywood stars have turned to social media to fundraise for Maui residents in need.

Tia Carrere, known for her work on shows like General Hospital and films like Disney's Lilo & Stitch, is originally from Honolulu. The actress shared an Instagram post Friday encouraging her followers to donate to organizations collecting funds to send to Maui — whether it be "$5, $10, $20," or "whatever you can," she wrote.

"If you've ever visited Hawaii, been awed by its beauty, and enjoyed our hospitality, please consider helping our ohana in Maui by donating to any number of reputable organizations helping people right now. $5, $10, $20 whatever you can," she wrote alongside photos of lush greenery in Hawaii. "Mahalo."

Alexa PenaVega, known for her work as a child actor in films like Spy Kids and Sleepover, also took to Instagram Thursday to encourage her followers to donate to a GoFundMe aiming to give funds directly to "West Side Maui Ohanas."

"Our town that we live in, Lahaina, has completely burned to the ground and it's really hard to look at," she said in the Instagram video. "The news is showing some stuff but we have friends on the ground there that are saying it is far worse than you can imagine because you can't show how bad it really is. So, we have put up a GoFundMe. If you have the means to donate, please do it. Because families have lost everything — so many people are still missing, so many people are hurting and recovering. Homes are just gone. We still don't know if our house is there or not."

Additionally, PenaVega encouraged tourists visiting Maui to go home, so they do not take up space in hotels.

"That is one way you can be really helpful," she said.

Janel Parrish, also originally from Honolulu, reposted PenaVega's video to her Instagram Story, writing simply, "Love you, [PenaVega]. Please tap the link and help if you can."

Another star born in Honolulu, Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, took to social media to send prayers to Lahaina, as well as to encourage her fans to donate to the Maui Fires Fundraiser organized by the Na Wahine Toa Foundation.

"Sending prayers to Maui," she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of the wildfire.

Musician Jack Johnson, who is originally from North Shore in Oahu, also turned to Instagram, re-sharing a post from the @kokuahawaiifoundation, in which he tagged several organizations helping Lahaina residents secure necessities such as housing, medical care and food.

"Our friends and family on Maui have been devastated by fires," his caption read. "There are several ways you can kōkua. Monetary donations can be sent to: Maui County Strong Fund (@hawaiicommunityfoundation) at: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong (Funds to be used to make grants for immediate needs to organizations that are assisting community members that have lost their homes) Hawai'i Red Cross (@hawaiiredcross) at: www.redcross.org/donate/donation (specify Maui Red Cross fire relief in the appropriate box) Maui Food Bank (@mauifoodbank) at: mauifoodbank.org (donations will support food relief efforts across Maui)."

Film and Broadway star Bette Midler took to Twitter to simply share her sympathies with those suffering in Lahaina.

"The beautiful island of #Maui in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering," she wrote. "My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the #MauiFires."