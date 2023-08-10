Tia Blanco Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Brody Jenner

Professional surfer Tia Blanco is officially a mom after welcoming a baby girl with fiancé Brody Jenner.

"We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th," the couple shared on Instagram Thursday. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

The couple also put together a video of their road to parenthood, including memories from their baby shower, proposal and full home birth on their new YouTube channel.

In the weeks leading up to her daughter's arrival, Blanco couldn't hide her enthusiasm about becoming a parent.

"I'm so excited to meet her, hold her, nurse her, stare at her, smell her and just love her to pieces," she wrote on her Instagram Story in May. "I can't wait to see the world through her eyes and experience everything for the first time again."

While she kept the name of her baby girl under wraps until her arrival, Blanco said the decision was harder than she expected.

"My whole life I thought I had my girl name solidified, but for some reason, I didn't feel like it matched her energy," she revealed on Instagram. "Then the name we picked randomly popped in my head one day! I immediately called Brody to hear what he thought and he was just as obsessed with it as I was."

Blanco and Jenner first started dating in April 2022 after experiencing a romantic first date on an island. The couple would later confirm they were expecting in January.

"He is everything I dreamed of as a little girl growing up when I would think of my dream man," she told E! News in March. "He's supporting, kind and loving and we share a lot of the same interests and passions in life. I think a lot of our beliefs and what we want is very aligned. Our lifestyles are very aligned. We just have a really good time together. He's also my best friend."

That feeling appears to be mutual. When celebrating his first anniversary with Blanco, Jenner reflected on how much his life has changed after meeting the JOLYN designer.



"One year ago today changed the course of my life forever," the Hills alum shared on Instagram. "I met the love of my life Tia Blanco and the future mother of my baby girl. Don't ever stop believing that true love and happiness exist."