How Thomas Haden Church's Daughter Convinced Him to Take Role on 'Twisted Metal' (Exclusive)
How Thomas Haden Church’s Daughter Convinced Him to Take Role on ‘Twisted Metal’ (Exclusive)

The actor plays Agent Stone on the new Peacock series, but agreeing to come on board took some words of encouragement from his teenage daughter

Published
Daniel Trainor
Thomas Haden Church visits Build Series to discuss “Divorce” at Build Studio on February 7, 2018 in New York City.Mike Pont/Getty Images

Thomas Haden Church's turn in Twisted Metal might never have happened if it wasn't for his daughter's college friends. The actor plays Agent Stone on the Peacock series – an adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name – but he wasn't immediately convinced that he wanted to do it.

"I read the first three scripts," Haden Church exclusively told The Messenger. "I had a long talk with Michael Jonathan Smith, who is the showrunner. And then I did start going online and looking at the history of the game. Looking at, honestly, who it would appeal to."

To answer that question, the Academy Award nominee picked the brain of somebody even closer to him.

"I have teenage daughters," he noted. "One of my daughters is a sophomore in college, and she knew about the game. She said a lot of her guy friends really dug the game, even though they're all young for the game being that it came out in 1995."

Once he officially signed on, Haden Church said he "had a very clear vision of how I wanted the character to look."

Given the fact that Agent Stone – a power-hungry highway patrolman who seeks to take down anybody threatening the well-being of the Divided States of America – was a minor character in the video games, Haden Church was able to make him his own.

"As far as Stone, there really wasn’t a lot to go on," he explained. "So, I worked with the wardrobe designer for what I wanted to look like. Stone is supposed to be a Topeka police officer, but he morphs more into a Kansas State trooper mindset. He becomes the head of a bigger law enforcement agency."

The entire first season of Twisted Metal is available to stream now on Peacock.

