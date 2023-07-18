This Viral TikTok of a Woman Glitching in Real Life Is Freaking Out the Internet

One week ago, a TikTok account by the name of @unknown1575489 shared a video on their profile. Why's it notable? For starters, it's the only video they've uploaded, it has 5.7 million views, and it's got thousands of people speculating whether we live in a simulated reality.

In the video, a woman is standing mid-stride, frozen on an empty street. After four seconds she begins to move. Not a whole lot of time, but the caption on the video notes that she was frozen for a whole minute before the camera started rolling. Once she starts moving, it looks as if she's been reanimated — even commenters noticed that her hair is "literally frozen in place."



"Why's she frozen, dude? Bruv, I'm trippin'," the person behind the camera exclaims.



The hashtags attached to the video, #npc and #malfunction, allude to the idea that the woman in the frame is a non-player character — the kind of character you would interact with in a video game controlled by the computer. If NPCs actually existed among us, you wouldn't be able to tell whether they were human or not — unless they "glitch," much like the woman captured on film.

This eerie 6-second clip is one of several that have gotten people talking about living in a simulation.

Another viral video of note is of a distraught woman who decided get off a plane because she saw someone — or something — that apparently no one else could see. "That m---------er is not real," she shouted frantically.



In another video, a woman records from her moving car as an airplane remains motionless in the sky — evidence, conspiracists believe, of yet another "glitch" in the matrix.



Most of the comments under the video of the frozen woman are about the matrix, simulation theory, or poke fun at her stance: "She was about to spawn but her WiFi was disconnected." "Sometimes I think we've slipped into a different dimension," a comment with 46,700 upvotes read.



The video was first recorded on Snapchat and uploaded to TikTok as well, which somehow gives it a more authentic, horror mockumentary feel. At worst it's a neat trick. At best, it'll stand in the hall of fame as one of the thousands of unsolved internet mysteries.