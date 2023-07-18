This Viral TikTok of a Woman Glitching in Real Life Is Freaking Out the Internet - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

This Viral TikTok of a Woman Glitching in Real Life Is Freaking Out the Internet

The poster remains anonymous while theories and conspiracies rack up in the comment section

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

One week ago, a TikTok account by the name of @unknown1575489 shared a video on their profile. Why's it notable? For starters, it's the only video they've uploaded, it has 5.7 million views, and it's got thousands of people speculating whether we live in a simulated reality.

View post on TikTok

In the video, a woman is standing mid-stride, frozen on an empty street. After four seconds she begins to move. Not a whole lot of time, but the caption on the video notes that she was frozen for a whole minute before the camera started rolling. Once she starts moving, it looks as if she's been reanimated — even commenters noticed that her hair is "literally frozen in place."

"Why's she frozen, dude? Bruv, I'm trippin'," the person behind the camera exclaims.

The hashtags attached to the video, #npc and #malfunction, allude to the idea that the woman in the frame is a non-player character — the kind of character you would interact with in a video game controlled by the computer. If NPCs actually existed among us, you wouldn't be able to tell whether they were human or not — unless they "glitch," much like the woman captured on film.

This eerie 6-second clip is one of several that have gotten people talking about living in a simulation.

Read More

Another viral video of note is of a distraught woman who decided get off a plane because she saw someone — or something — that apparently no one else could see. "That m---------er is not real," she shouted frantically.

In another video, a woman records from her moving car as an airplane remains motionless in the sky — evidence, conspiracists believe, of yet another "glitch" in the matrix.

Most of the comments under the video of the frozen woman are about the matrix, simulation theory, or poke fun at her stance: "She was about to spawn but her WiFi was disconnected." "Sometimes I think we've slipped into a different dimension," a comment with 46,700 upvotes read.

The video was first recorded on Snapchat and uploaded to TikTok as well, which somehow gives it a more authentic, horror mockumentary feel. At worst it's a neat trick. At best, it'll stand in the hall of fame as one of the thousands of unsolved internet mysteries.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.