Temptation Island is working its dark magic. The long-running USA Network dating show hosted by Mark L. Wahlberg — a reboot of the original 2001 Fox hit — has taken down tons of couples over the years. But never before has it split an engaged couple... until now.

Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano made Temptation Island history when they became the series' first engaged couple to take on the challenge of surviving 15 singles earlier this season. But now, it seems like one member of the relationship has given into the show's titular temptation — making them the first engaged couple to break up on the show.

Hall Toledano and Kaitlin Tufts on "Temptation Island" Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

On Wednesday's new episode, Hall met up with Kaitlyn to tell her he "couldn't make it much longer." Over the past few weeks, Hall, 35, had been connecting with student Makayla Halstead, 24 — even going so far as to call her his "soulmate" two episodes prior.

After approaching Kaitlyn in a hushed tone, Hall admitted that he's "never had a real emotional connection" with her, despite "forc[ing] himself" to return and propose after they previously broke up.

"The day I proposed to you," he alleged, "I never saw true love in your eyes."

In response, Kaitlyn, 31, called him "selfish" and asked why he got back together with her in the first place, since he's now hurt her "twice." When Hall admitted to starting up a relationship with Makayla, she shot back, "You're welcome for bringing you here, then."

After walking away, Kaitlyn finally broke down in front of castmates Marisela Figueroa, Vanessa Valente and Leonila "Paris" Pedro, with all three of them shedding a tear in empathy.

"He fell in love with someone in f---ing two weeks!" she exclaimed.

On Hall's part, he told the camera during the car ride home that he expected to marry Kaitlyn after Temptation Island was over — only to have found someone new.

Watch all the drama when Temptation Island airs new episodes Wednesdays at 9/8c on the USA Network. The series is available to stream the next day on Peacock.