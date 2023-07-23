This ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene Led to Anger in India - The Messenger
This ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene Led to Anger in India

Protests over the use of a sacred text in the context of a sex scene rose up on Twitter

Thea Glassman
Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMERMelinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

A hot and heavy scene in Oppenheimer has sparked backlash in India.

For context — spoiler alert here! — Florence Pugh's character Jean Tatlock asks Cillilan Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer to read a passage from Bhagavad Gita out loud after sharing an intimate moment. He says, “I am become Death, destroyer of worlds,” and then the two resume intercourse.

Protests from Indians over the use of a sacred text in the context of a sex scene rose up on Twitter. Uday Mahurkar, a journalist who works for India's government as an Information Commissioner, penned an open letter to Oppenheimer's director Christopher Nolan, which received 10,000 likes on Twitter.

"We do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene on life of a scientist," he wrote. "But this is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus, rather it amounts to waging a war on the Hindu community and almost appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces."

Mahurkar added that Nolan has earned "great admiration" in India for his filmmaking and urged the director to remove the scene from the movie. "Should you choose to ignore this appeal it would be deemed as a deliberate assault on Indian civilisation," he concluded.

Similar backlash broke out in 1999, when the film Eyes Wide Shut featured lines from the Bhagavad Gita during an orgy scene. Following protests, Warner Bros. edited that dialogue out.

