‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66

The actor, who played William Hill on the hit series, died of a 'long-standing pulmonary issue' according to a statement

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ron Cephas Jones attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role as William Hill on hit NBC series This Is Us, has died at the age of 66.

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue,” a representative for Jones confirmed to People on Saturday.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement continued.

“He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

Jones' character of William Hill was the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) on This Is Us. He won two guest acting Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for his work on the show.

Jones, a theatre veteran with Broadway credits, told the New York Times in 2021 that he'd received a double-lung transplant in 2020 after years of suffering privately from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, then spent two months on and off a ventilator following the surgery.

He credited his passion for acting as a catalyst for helping with recovery. “My whole life has been the stage. The idea of not performing again seemed worse to me than death," he told the outlet.

Read More

Jones' daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, an original cast member of Hamilton, also won an Emmy in 2020, marking the first-ever father-daughter winners in the same year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.