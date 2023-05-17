The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    This High School Dance Team Perfectly Recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

    The Los Osos High School varsity dance team's recreation included her hits "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Where Have You Been"

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    The varsity dance team at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is coming for Rihanna's gig after expertly executing a recreation of her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl.

    The teens cut down the epic thirteen-minute performance to six minutes for their 2023 Prom Rally, but still jam-packed it with the singer's biggest hits — including "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Where Have You Been."

    Los Osos High also featured three different "Rihannas" running around in red and they all came together for the grand finale of "Run This Town," shooting their hands into the air on the final beat.

    And the crowd went wild.

    Read More

    The video is going viral and currently has over 18 million views and 3 million likes on TikTok.

    With fourteen No. 1 hit songs, Rihanna is one of the most successful recording artists of all time and still remains massively popular despite not releasing an album since 2016. Her Super Bowl performance is reportedly the most-watched halftime show in history, just barely edging out Katy Perry's 2015 show by a few hundred thousand viewers.

    Rihanna and her team have yet to respond to the performance, though the dancers and fans alike are hopeful she will see the clips circulating around social media.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.