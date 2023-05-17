This High School Dance Team Perfectly Recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

The varsity dance team at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is coming for Rihanna's gig after expertly executing a recreation of her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl.
The teens cut down the epic thirteen-minute performance to six minutes for their 2023 Prom Rally, but still jam-packed it with the singer's biggest hits — including "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Where Have You Been."
Los Osos High also featured three different "Rihannas" running around in red and they all came together for the grand finale of "Run This Town," shooting their hands into the air on the final beat.
And the crowd went wild.
The video is going viral and currently has over 18 million views and 3 million likes on TikTok.
With fourteen No. 1 hit songs, Rihanna is one of the most successful recording artists of all time and still remains massively popular despite not releasing an album since 2016. Her Super Bowl performance is reportedly the most-watched halftime show in history, just barely edging out Katy Perry's 2015 show by a few hundred thousand viewers.
Rihanna and her team have yet to respond to the performance, though the dancers and fans alike are hopeful she will see the clips circulating around social media.
