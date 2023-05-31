Third Man Charged in 2002 Murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay
Bryant's attorney tells The Messenger in an emailed statement that he will plead not guilty to the charges
A third man has been charged in the shooting death of legendary Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay.
Jay Bryant was indicted by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday, according to court documents seen by The Messenger.
In the filing, prosecutors alleged that on Oct. 30, 2002, Bryant, along with two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr., illegally used "one or more firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime" and "did knowingly and intentionally cause the death of a person through the use of one or more firearms."
The victim was identified as Jay, whose real name is Jason Mizell.
Washington and Jordan were indicted in Jay's death in 2020, per multiple outlets.
Prosecutors said in the filing that on the date in 2002, Mizell was at his recording studio in Queens when the three suspects came into the building around 7:30 p.m. Washington allegedly aimed his firearm at someone in the studio and told them to get on the floor. Jordan then allegedly pointed his firearm at Jay and shot him twice, killing him.
"Bryant was observed entering the building immediately before the shooting and an article of clothing left at the crime scene contained Bryant's DNA. He later admitted to participating in the murder, claiming to one associate that he was in fact the shooter," prosecutors said in court documents.
He could possibly be arraigned on Wednesday.
Bryant's attorney tells The Messenger in an emailed statement, "The charges were only revealed yesterday. Mr. Bryant will plead not guilty. We remain confused why, after more than 20 years and charging two individuals three years ago, does the government now allegedly think that they have sufficient evidence to charge Mr. Bryant."
