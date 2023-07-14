‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Review: A Sci-Fi Comedy Too Original to Be a Copy

Ten minutes into They Cloned Tyrone, you may find yourself confused. When, exactly, is this supposed to take place?

Everyone's driving enormous old Pontiacs and dressed like they stepped out of Super Fly, and the film grain itself has a 1970s feel. Then people are hawking CDs, using flip phones and talking about SpongeBob Squarepants like it's the late 1990s. When a character makes a crack about Bitcoin, you know for sure something is up, but before you can suss anything out, the guy you thought was the main character, John Boyega's Fontaine, gets shot and dies. Oh, wait, he's back the next morning? What the heck is going on?

That disorientation is quite intentional. They Cloned Tyrone is set in the fictional, economically depressed town The Glen. (Don't look for clues on the generic license plates.) Its citizens — at least the ones we see — are exclusively Black folk trying to hustle through the day. Fontaine is a struggling drug dealer worried about others encroaching on his turf. He lives with his mother, who never comes out of her room, and maintains a permanently dour look, which has likely been the case since his much younger brother died.

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx having a rough day in 'They Cloned Tyrone' Netflix

It's a daily cycle that involves a scratch-off lotto card that always reads "You Lose" (shades of the coin flip in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) and 40 ounces of malt liquor, but a glitch in the matrix comes when he visits Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) to shake him down for a payment.

It's a rough night for Slick — a pompadour-wearing pimp with a gift of gab —as a top member of his staff, Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), has decided to quit the biz. But after Fontaine gets what he's owed, he's gunned down by rival dealers in the parking lot of Slick's motel headquarters. But then he wakes up again the next morning.

Is this a Groundhog Day situation? Not quite. Slick and Yo-Yo definitely saw him blown away, but another vehicle appeared to pick up the body. The three, when not bickering, sleuth out where the car came from and end up at a weird, empty-seeming house in the mist. They poke around a bit, find an elevator, and emerge in some sort of high-tech laboratory where they discover … another Fontaine, dead and with bullet holes.

Pros

A genuinely good mind-scrambler sci-fi thriller concept

Hilarious performances all around

A worthwhile conversation might actually be sparked about why the Black community has ample reason to be suspicious about the government

Cons

The final fight does go on a bit long

Maybe too many cuss words for early teens

This sets up the mystery, and I'm pleased to say that Juel Taylor (directing his first solo feature) and his co-writer Tony Rettenmaier easily cross the finish line on a pure thriller and mind-scrambling science fiction level. But They Cloned Tyrone has a lot more up its sleeve.

Like Get Out before it (to use the most recent, successful example), Taylor's film uses genre elements to dig into social commentary about race in America. Some of the conspiracy theories discussed in the film won't sound too far-fetched to anyone who knows about the Tuskegee experiment, the unwitting use of Henrietta Lacks's biological tissue, or the "Dark Alliance" investigation that suggested the CIA pushed crack cocaine on Black communities in the 1980s and used those profits to fund anti-communist guerrillas in Central America. There's also that crime against humanity that this and other countries depended on for economic dominance for years, the transatlantic slave trade.

This all sounds extremely heavy, and while lingering distrust about powerful forces united to prevent Black people from thriving is serious material, They Cloned Tyrone has a secret weapon. This movie is funny as hell.

Boyega, Parris and Foxx discover the mind control threat all around them in stereotypical signifiers. It's in the herbs and spices at the local Got Damn! Fried Chicken, the chemicals in the popular hair straightener, the hypnotizing radio waves in new hit jams "from the lab," and even the grape juice used at The Greatest Mt. Zion Church of the Holy Ghost.

While Boyega is mostly tasked with being the straight man, Parris and Foxx have a field day with the material. Looking at a shelf of Nancy Drew mysteries, Foxx exclaims, "How many adventures this bitch been on?" It's one of a hundred throw-away lines he absolutely crushes. But Parris is an absolute dynamo as the brash, hilarious and force-of-nature Yo-Yo. (Anyone who saw her in Spike Lee's Chi-Raq knows just what a powerhouse she can be.)

If the blend of sci-fi and comedy with an examination of a community's woozy feelings toward the broader culture weren't enough, the picture also looks great. Juel Taylor used an elaborate system of old-school lenses and filters to capture the digital image, which was then transferred to film when assembled. The result is an eerie, out-of-time effect that further adds to the hazy vibe.

There is also no shortage of great choices for the soundtrack, like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Al B. Sure!, Cherelle and Alexander O'Neal, and, yes, Erykah Badu's "Tyrone." But like everything else in this movie, there's more to it than first meets the eye. Badu rerecorded her late '90s hit for the film and slipped in some sci-fi lyrics. Unless someone is playing with my mind. 8.9/10

On Netflix: July 21, 2023

Who's in it: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier

Who's behind it: Juel Taylor (director and co-writer), Tony Rottenmaier (co-writer), Charles D. King (producer), 400 years of struggle

For fans of: Off-the-wall comedy, paranoid science fiction, social commentary smuggled through entertainment

Avoid if: You are "The Man"