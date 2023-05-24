The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    These Wildly Successful Female Artists Owe a Lot to Tina Turner’s Influence

    The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll left a huge mark in the world of music.

    Published
    Tmera Hepburn
    JWPlayer

    Tina Turner was an icon in the music world. From her early career as one half of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, to her first solo hit "Let's Stay Together," and her later induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Turner cemented herself as a legend in the music world.

    Turner's death on May 24, 2023 is being mourned by her fans and fellow music stars alike, but her legacy will endure through her music and through the musicians she influenced, especially female artists who drew inspiration from her passion, her powerful vocals, her distinctive style, and her undeniable stage presence.

    Here are the top performers who were heavily influenced by the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

    Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
    Beyoncé Knowles (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
    Beyoncé

    Queen Bey has been open in crediting Tina Turner as one of the main inspirations behind her successful music career. Beyoncé publicly recognized the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at the 2005 Tina Turner tribute at the Kennedy Center Awards, saying, "Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life — that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner."

    Beyoncé even performed "Proud Mary" with Turner onstage at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008. "Things that you always dream of, and you just think are so far away it's never gonna happen," the R&B singer said about performing with Turner. "When I was a kid and I saw her tapes, I wanted to be like her."

    JENNIFER LOPEZ on The View
    Jennifer Lopez (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

    Jennifer Lopez

    JLo has been heavily influenced by Tina Turner, crediting her as one of the reasons she she began singing. "I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner ... and Madonna and Janet," Lopez told MTV. "They were my inspirations to even get into the music business."

    Turner's influence is evident in Lopez's glamorous costumes and onstage choreography. Lopez posted a photo of herself performing on Instagram, captioning the photo "When I get in my #TinaZone," which Turner reposted. 

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut &quot;Metamorphosis&quot; after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    David Becker/Getty Images

    Janet Jackson

    Superstar Janet Jackson is well known for being influenced by Turner's electric onstage presence and powerful vocals. Jackson has opened up to Rolling Stone about the role Turner's music has played in her own life. “For me — and I imagine for millions of others — Tina now stands as an enduring symbol of survival and grace. Her music is a healing thing.”

    Janis Joplin
    Janis Joplin in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1969. (Estate of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images)

    Janis Joplin

    Joplin was an early fan of Turner's, regularly attending Tina and Ike performances that undoubtedly shaped her own career path. On a 1969 appearance on the Dick Cavett show, Joplin called Turner a "fantastic singer, fantastic dancer, fantastic show." 

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
    Kelly Clarkson (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

    Kelly Clarkson

    The American Idol alum credits Turner as one of the inspirations behind the "soulful urban pop" sound on her 2017 album, Meaning of Life. Turner's influence is evident throughout Clarkson's career in her big vocals, and the way she taps into her soulful side.

    Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
    (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    Janelle Monáe

    As a wildly successful Black woman in music, Turner paved the way for other women of color to have big careers in the industry. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Janelle Monáe credits Turner as one of the highly influential artists in her music, and even has a picture of Turner as a screensaver on her computer.

    Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
    Rihanna performs during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

    Rihanna

    Rihanna is no stranger to channeling her inner Tina Turner, through vocals, dance choreography, and even her signature shaggy '80s hairstyles. And, it seems, the influence went both ways. In a 2013 interview, Turner praised Rihanna, saying she likes her voice.

    Fergie
    Fergie (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

    Fergie

    One of Fergie's first and most formative concert memories was when she was just 6 years old and saw Turner perform. "I saw Tina Turner, second row, with my dad," Fergie told Rolling Stone. "She pointed at me. That was big. I love how she was energetic and raw. Those early impressions tell you how things are supposed to be. I've taken a lot of that with me."

    Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California.
    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - MAY 23: Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
