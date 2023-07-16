These TikTokers Can Help You Score Flights And Luxury Vacations For Less

With summer travel in full swing, flights and vacations are seemingly impossibly expensive, and high-quality hotels and flights are getting harder to come by as cancellations and high prices take over the market.

To give you some helpful hacks that hopefully save you a few dollars, The Messenger rounded up some of the best travel advice on TikTok, for all your vacation needs.

Flights

Back in May, CNBC reported that plane ticket prices are up 25%, outpacing inflation. To fight back against the rising costs of flying, one TikToker took to the app to teach his followers about a hack that "airlines do NOT want you to know." Creator Sam Jarman outlined a method to search for flights using Google Flights, rather than airline websites themselves.

How it works:

For travelers who are looking to be more exploratory with their vacations, Google Flights can find users the best, cheapest flights out of their home location.

In the video, Jarman shows his audience how he opens up the Google Flights search page, selects roundtrip flights and enters his departure city. The biggest tip he gives is to leave the arrival location blank rather than picking a destination. Next, he prompts users to open up the map function on Google Flights — finally, the search engine will show the cheapest flights everywhere on the map for the selected dates.

Google Flights also has an option that allows users to select just how flexible they are with their dates — travelers can enter how many days or weeks outside of the range of dates they want to see flights for, and even cheaper flights might pop up.

Resorts

After booking a flight for your favorite vacation spot, finding hotels and resorts that are high-quality can also be difficult — especially for travelers wanting luxury or all-inclusive prices.

To help other vacationers find their slice of paradise, some TikTokers are sharing the cheapest, most high-quality spots they've visited.

One user, Monica Daniels, jokes that for users who have "champagne taste" but are operating on an "apple cider" budget, Sun Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico is a great option for those looking for couples or for all-inclusive trips. The adults-only resort has deals that include a 5th night free, and the all-inclusive option even allows travelers to book a flight with their package.

Another user, Martina Travels, who says she is a professional travel advisor on her profile, often gives a plethora of advice on cheap hotels and vacations that still feel lush.

In a recent video, the travel agent recommended the Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya, saying, "I have sent so many clients to this all-inclusive resort and have always received raving reviews."

The adults-only resort, located in the Riviera Maya of Mexico on the Caribbean coastline, features tons of activities, she says, including tequila tastings, dance classes and poolside performances.

Although flights aren't included in the resort's package, signing up to become a rewards member can get travelers $300 off, and many amenities are included with the fee for the room.

Another user, Tyler Travels, used TikTok to give advice to for those looking for "the ultimate place to travel when [you're[ young and broke?"

Tyler recommended a vacation in Corfu, Greece. In the video, which is more of a traditional travel vlog than Martina's advice vlog, he recommends utilizing hostels and finding free or very cheap activities (of which there are a many, including visiting gorgeous white sand beaches, hiking and renting ATVs and boats) to counter the price of a ticket to Greece from the U.S.

Although a bit more oriented towards younger travelers looking to party and visit beautiful locales rather than experience the height of luxury, a trip to Corfu, as he lays it out, is just as affordable as a trip to Mexico.