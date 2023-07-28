These Responses To Congress’ UFO Hearing Are Out Of This World

On Wednesday, lawmakers and three former military officials attended a much anticipated House hearing to stress that the government should be more open with the public about potential sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs). We've already shared the key takeaways from the 3-hour hearing, but not the response from the general public.



Without further ado, here's a summation of what the Twitter town square thought of the hearing:

In typical fashion, some Twitter users made light of the situation...

@talleyberrybaby

@talleyberrybaby referenced a new viral meme of a woman who exited a plane because she saw a passenger who "wasn't real." It was all fun and games until she turned out to be right...

@hunteryharris

@hunteryharris suggested Gwyneth Paltrow serve as our Earthly ambassador when first meeting with the aliens. An excellent choice — no one can resist an insanely expensive Goop gift basket.

@Drebae_

@Drebae_ noted that Beyoncé can only sing "Alien Superstar" so many times until it inspires extraterrestrials to enter our orbit. 73,200 members of the Beyhive agreed — if a performing artist were to give aliens a reason to come to Earth, it would be her.

While others pointed out how little the news affected them...

@keyon

Though some had been waiting for UFO hearing for months, @keyon noted how little people seemed to care once it was underway. His tweet — which has almost 160,000 likes — only serves as evidence of his claim.

@CharlieSosnick

@CharlieSosnick kept it real — seeing updates and clips from the hearing were just a few pieces of content out of the hundreds of thousands we see on our feeds everyday.

@mikro_kosmos_

We don't know how many people were watching the hearing, but @mikro_kosmos's tweet implies that it wouldn't be surprising if BTS member Jungkook — who was on a live stream at the same time — had more viewers.

And that's probably because — as noted by people in the Twittersphere — humans currently have bigger issues to worry about.

@SuperButterBuns

There's an implied question in @superbutterbuns tweet, which spoke to 115,200 users — If it's not affecting whether we go to work the next day, how much does it really matter?

@shaTIRED

@shaTIRED reminds us that something like a UFO sighting can serve as a distraction from the dangerous conflict happening right now — namely, institutional racism.

@DijahSB

Though a UFO sighting may have future implications, there are larger issues that will negatively impact our world before getting to that point. They include, as @DijahSB lists out: "inflation, climate change, severe debt, depression, a housing crisis, [and] long covid."



The UFO hearing showcased the growing bipartisan interest in Congress relating to declassifying records about UAPs. As more information gets into the hands of Americans, only time will tell if Twitter starts taking potential alien sightings more seriously.