These Asian Celebrity Memoirs Should Be Added to Your TBR

Yes, there are dozens of celebrity memoirs that read like drawn out puff pieces destined for a thrift bin somewhere (no naming names!). But for every book like that, there’s a personal account from one of your faves that will spill the kind of tea that you won’t find anywhere else and make you laugh out loud, tear up unexpectedly, or make them seem surprisingly relatable. Here are 10 memoirs from actors, chefs, and performers that will stand out on your bookshelf.

1. We Were Dreamers by Simu Liu

Ernesto Distefano / Getty Images / William Morrow Paperbacks

Where you’ve seen them: Shang-Chi and Kim's Convenience

In We Were Dreamers, Simu Liu details the steps he took as a failed accountant to get the role of a lifetime as a fictional kung-fu master, as well as how it led to a loving reconciliation with his parents.



Liu encourages readers to follow his family philosophy, which is to "act on my goals and my desires, and… take actionable steps towards achieving them."



Release date: May 17, 2022

2. Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images / Scribner

Where you’ve seen them: Fresh off the Boat and Crazy Rich Asians



Through a collection of personal essays, Making a Scene shares private moments from Wu’s life before and after breaking into the entertainment industry, including the sexual assault and harassment she faced on set.



According to Wu, this book allowed her a space to "accept my natural emotionality," and that the next step in her mental health journey will be "trying to… love that about myself and to think of it as a gift rather than something I have to tolerate."

Release date: October 4, 2022

3. You Can't Be Serious by Kal Penn

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Gallery Books

Where you’ve seen them: Harold & Kumar and Smile



In You Can’t Be Serious, Penn traces his history as a young Indian boy who wanted to act (despite the advice from his elders and teachers) to a successful artist achieving Hollywood fame.



"I wrote this book with two sets of people in mind," he said. "The 22-year-old version of me… [and] anybody who’s ever been told that the thing they want to do is crazy."

Release date: February 3, 2020

4. Eat a Peach by David Chang

John Lamparski / Getty Images / Clarkson Potter

Where you’ve seen them: Ugly Delicious

David Chang’s Eat a Peach is a professional chef’s testament to the power of food, and an honest account of one man’s struggles with mental health and self-confidence.



About his book Chang said, "We’re in the beginning stages, still, of destigmatizing mental illness and all of its facets… I think the way to get there is to simply talk about it and not make someone feel something’s wrong with them."



Release date: September 8, 2020

5. Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter's Story by Mazie K. Hirono

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Penguin Books

Where you’ve seen them: the floor of Congress



Heart of Fire follows Mazie Hirono’s journey from living on a rural farm in Japan to becoming the first Asian-American woman and only immigrant serving in the U.S. Senate.



When asked about this book and her legacy, Hirono said, "I hope that my book and what I do… will encourage people that they can also be on this journey. All people have stories to tell of the challenges they face. If that leads us to be much more compassionate and accepting of others, that will be all to the good."



Release date: April 19, 2022

6. Double Cup by Eddie Huang

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images / One World

Where you’ve seen them: Hot Ones, Snack-Off, and Desus & Mero

In a hilarious follow-up to his memoir Fresh Off the Boat, Double Cup tracks Eddie Huang’s pilgrimage back to his homeland as he eats some of China’s most popular dishes and compares them to his own. He also strives to connect with his extended family and decide on whether to marry his American girlfriend.



"At the end of the trip I felt like I didn’t need to be cosigned by Chinese people," Huang said. "What I have to say and the way I finesse is very important to this culture, history, and identity."



Release date: March 7, 2017

7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Knopf

Where you’ve seen them: on stage as the lead singer of the indie band Japanese Breakfast

A #1 New York Times bestseller, Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart is many things: a coming-of-age story, a celebration of her cultural heritage, and a look at some of her favorite dishes. Most notably, it’s a remembrance of Zauner’s mother, who passed from pancreatic cancer in 2014.



It wasn’t until she wrote this book that Zauner realized "so much of our friction was rooted in the differences in our cultural and generational upbringings, in the absence of a reference point to understand our particular shade of mother-daughter animosity."



Release date: April 20, 2021

8. They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Top Shelf Productions

Where you’ve seen them: Star Trek

They Called Us Enemy is a graphic memoir that depicts George Takei’s childhood experience living in an American concentration camp during World War II.



Instead of writing a traditional memoir, Takei decided to tell his story via illustrations to "make it accessible to young people who are curious and want to know more about the world they live in… I want youngsters, people who are going to be taking over our country, to be aware of this dark chapter of American history."



Release date: July 16, 2019

9. How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents by Jimmy O. Yang

Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / De Capo Press

Where you’ve seen them: Silicon Valley and his popular Youtube channel

In his hilarious debut memoir, Jimmy O. Yang charts the path he took from being a child immigrant with dreams of making it big in Hollywood to becoming a successful standup comedian and actor.



About the title and meaning behind the book, Yang said: "I came up with it on day one because I wanted to write a self-help book of ways to actually be more American… But instead of hitting them over the head with pointers and how to do it, I just did it through my own story."

Release date: March 13, 2018

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Ecco

Where you’ve seen them: Top Chef and Taste the Nation

Touching and introspective, Love, Loss, and What We Ate is Padma Lakshmi’s story of growing up as a child immigrant to finding a home in food and family. She also discusses some of the most difficult moments of her life which include her professional struggles as an ambitious woman, sexual assault, and endometriosis.



When thinking about the audience for this book Lakshmi said, "If you’re the child of an immigrant, somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing with their life, a late bloomer… give it a shot. There’s something in there for you."



Release date: March 8, 2016



