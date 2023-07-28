These Are The Best Responses To Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand

Twitter is now officially X.

In a series of tweets (... xeets?) on July 23, Elon Musk announced that Twitter was to undergo an official rebrand to X.com and will "drop all the birds." The next day, some Twitter users logged on to find the bird logo replaced by an X (that may have some copyright issues) and a black color scheme.

Long-suffering Twitter audiences were quick to react to the new name and styling of the social media platform, some positively, but unfortunately, mostly negatively.

Here are some of the best reactions to Twitter's big rebrand:

Several corporations poked fun at Musk and the disappearance of the Twitter bird...

Wendys

The global food chain has a history of starting beef online with other competitors. This time, they went out of their usual territory by aiming at Musk's relationships: "That's his most expensive X yet."

Duolingo

The language learning app tends to comment on internet goings-on from the perspective of its mascot, Duo. They shared a photo of the bird at the gravesite of the Twitter bird logo, saying, "Does this make me the alpha bird?" Indeed, Duo, it does.

ITVX

ITVX, a widely used streaming service in the UK, hopped on the trend by appropriating its own logo. 26,700 users liked a photo of their "emergency rebrand" — which is really their logo with the Twitter bird added at the end.

...while others noted the absurdity of his decision to alter a globally famous brand.

John Green

The young adult author pointed to his experience on Youtube to explain that Musk will do "increasingly ridiculous thing[s]" on the platform to keep the focus of Twitter users. How will it end? According to Green, "In a collapse of support and audience and income... followed by — if one is lucky — a reckoning with what fame does to us."

@lexlanham

Roberts is a professor of law and media whose scholarship focuses on intellectual property, trademarks, ads, and entertainment law. She offered her two cents to her 19,600 followers on the "trademark debacle," calling Musk's decision to alter a globally recognizable company logo "unwise."

@karaswisher

Swisher, an American journalist, was blunter in her reaction. She compared HBO Max's rebranding to Musk's logo change, calling the latter "the dumbest rebrand in recent history."

And then there were the Twitter users who made fun of the rebranding with well-known internet memes.

@anothercohen

The "graphic design is my passion" meme originates from Tumblr and, as the kids say, "hits every time." Alex Cohen put his own spin on the timeless internet joke, pretending to be the graphic designer in charge of updating the platform's logo.

@ronnui_

This picture of Future has been memefied countless times, with users attaching quippy play-on-words that tap into a cultural moment. This time, Ron Iver used it to pretend to appeal to an ex by mentioning Twitter's rebrand.

@getFANDOM

The "Wolverine remembers" meme reminds people of long-forgotten names and places. In a cheeky tweet, the Fandom company used it to speculate that we'll go from calling ourselves Twitter users to "X-men."

