These Are Dungeons & Dragons’ New Products For 2023

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has unveiled the fantasy role-playing game's product lineup for the remainder of 2023, revealing storylines that lean heavily into beloved settings, classic monsters and legendary magical items.

The Dungeons & Dragons brand is currently enjoying one of its biggest surges in popularity in the game's nearly-fifty year history, thanks in part to new players who discovered and played the game online during pandemic-era social distancing. In March, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a feature film produced by Paramount Pictures and eOne, came in number one at the U.S. box office during its opening weekend.

A painting by Kieran Yanner from the Dungeons & Dragons book "The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons."

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants

Standard (L) and limited edition covers of the Dungeons & Dragons book <em>Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants</em>.

This new sourcebook takes a close look at one of the best-known —but perhaps also most-misunderstood— monsters in the fantasy genre. Giants are generally stereotyped by their size, but Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants emphasizes their "magical, elemental, and mythic nature" through the descriptions of iconic wizard Bigby, and Diancastra, a demigod of the giant pantheon.

"The overarching goal of this book is to do for giants what Fizban's Treasury of Dragons did for dragons," said Natalie Egan, product manager for D&D at Wizards of the Coast. "We wanted to re-mystify them, and provide lots of tools and toys for both players and DMs who want to make giants a bigger part of their game."

The book contains new lore about giant society, culture and history, and provides story hooks, maps and data to help dungeon masters craft elements of their games using giant characters. It also includes rules for a giant subclass, new feats for players, and 76 new monster stat blocks, including undead and elemental giants.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants is available for preorder now, and will be released on August 15, 2023. Initially it will be available for $59.95 as a physical book plus digital version bundle; after the preorder window closes, digital-physical bundle prices will go to $69.95, the hardcover book alone will cost $59.95, and a digital-only version will cost $29.99. The book will be sold in two cover variants, with a special limited-edition book featuring cover art by Elena Richards only available through local game stores.

The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons

Cover of the Dungeons & Dragons book <em>The Practically Complete Guide To Dragons</em>.

In 2006, Wizards of the Coast released The Practical Guide to Dragons, an illustrated guide meant for young readers, written as an in-universe guide to the fantastic beasts from the pen of a heroic wizard named Sindri Suncatcher. The book was a best seller, and its two companion pieces, A Practical Guide to Dragon Riding and A Practical Guide to Dragon Magic, remain collectors' items, even though they're out of print.

"We've taken that material, and we have combined it, all the best of what's in those three books, into a single volume, and brought it up to date with the game as it stands today," said Chris Lindsay, product manager for D&D at Wizards of the Coast. "We really want to bring this material to a newer audience that has now engaged with D&D."

The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons is a 128-page hardcover book, heavily illustrated and full of details including the anatomy of dragons, dragon society, their lairs, hoards, combat, magic, and language. It contains no game rules, just lore and flavor. It will be released on August 15th and retails for $39.95.

Planescape: Adventures In The Multiverse

Cover of the Dungeons & Dragons book <em>Sigil and the Outlands</em>.

Wizards of the Coast follows up last year's introduction of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space with the second in the line reviving classic D&D campaign settings: Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse. The new collection returns players to Planescape, the critically-acclaimed and fan beloved setting initially released in 1994, and perhaps best known for the 1999 video game Planescape Torment.

The campaign collection is sold as a box set containing three hardcover books: Sigil and the Outlands, a 96-page guide describing the setting and its central city Sigil, home to portals connecting to every corner of the multiverse; Morte's Planar Parade, a 64-page bestiary of "impossible beings" and "nonstop weird" monsters; and Turn of Fortune's Wheel, a 96-page adventure that takes players across the Outlands to discover "a plot to undermine the rules of reality."

Adventures in the Multiverse and all its components will be available on October 16. The box set comes with a two-sided poster map and a DM screen; a limited edition version with box art by original Planescape artist Tony DiTerlizzi will be available through local game stores.

Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk

Cover of the Dungeons & Dragons book <em>Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk</em>.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a 224-page adventure written "for fans of traditional dungeon crawls." The story brings players back to the sleepy frontier town of Phandalin, setting of the original fifth edition D&D starter set, and digs into the mystery of strange obelisks that have been discovered across Faerun.

"It gives [players] that feeling of returning home to where their adventuring began," said Hilary Ross, product manager for D&D. "It hits those notes you'd expect from a high fantasy adventure, but it's also not quite that straightforward... there is something dark and foreboding hidden in this adventure... something that might be akin to a scary movie."

The adventure will take characters from 1st to 12th level, and contains a double sided poster map and a bestiary with. 16 new monsters. Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk will be released on September 19, in both standard and game-store exclusive cover art editions, for $59.95.

The Deck Of Many Things

Contents of the Dungeons & Dragons "Deck of Many Things" boxed set.

The Deck of Many Things boxed set is a unique presentation of one of Dungeons & Dragons' oldest and most storied magical items; a legendary deck of enchanted cards, that when drawn by a player character, create wondrous —and often deadly— effects.

The Deck of Many Things set contains 66 fully illustrated cards, expanding the deck from 22 cards in the original 1975 edition. Dungeon masters can then decide which cards they actually want to include in the deck before they introduce it into an adventure, varying the potential effects and story themes

The box set also comes with 192-page Book of Many Things, which digs into the lore of the cards and showcases new character options, magic items,

adventure locations, and monsters; and an 80-page Card Reference Guide, which shows how to use the cards or create adventures around them. It all comes in a box with an illustrated slipcase, and is available with standard art and in an alternate local game store edition. The Deck of Many Things will be released on November 14.