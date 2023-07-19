Theater Workers’ Union to Hold Strike Authorization Vote

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) will hold a vote to authorize a strike, following stalled negotiations with Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions.
The IATSE has been negotiating a new contract for stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel working on a "pink contract," or workers employed directly by a production, since May 25, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.
According to the report, around 1,500 employees working on 45 shows on both tour and Broadway are covered by the agreement. Their previous contract was in effect from July 1, 2019 through July 2, 2023.
On Monday, the union and Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions held a 19-hour bargaining session, and the union reported to the outlet that some progress has been in negotiations. Some agreements have been made on healthcare provided by these employers, without making cuts to plans or increasing out-of-pocket costs, in addition to employers agreeing to provide housing for touring productions.
- IATSE, Theater Workers’ Union, Reaches Tentative Agreement Ahead of Strike Authorization Vote
- Actors Vote to Authorize Strike if Negotiations With Studios and Streamers Fall Through
- Workers at Sega, Maker of Sonic the Hedgehog, Vote to Unionize in the US
- American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Vote on Whether to Strike
However, the union and the production are still negotiating their weekly and daily rest periods, as well as an increase in Broadway wages.
If the union were to authorize a strike, it would become the third entertainment union on strike, joining the Screen Actors Guild and the Writer's Guild of America.
The IATSE vote is open on Wednesday and Thursday. IATSE told the Hollywood Reporter that workers under this contract could strike as early as Friday morning if an agreement is not met.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment