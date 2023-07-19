Theater Workers’ Union to Hold Strike Authorization Vote

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) will hold a vote to authorize a strike, following stalled negotiations with Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions.

The IATSE has been negotiating a new contract for stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel working on a "pink contract," or workers employed directly by a production, since May 25, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, around 1,500 employees working on 45 shows on both tour and Broadway are covered by the agreement. Their previous contract was in effect from July 1, 2019 through July 2, 2023.

On Monday, the union and Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions held a 19-hour bargaining session, and the union reported to the outlet that some progress has been in negotiations. Some agreements have been made on healthcare provided by these employers, without making cuts to plans or increasing out-of-pocket costs, in addition to employers agreeing to provide housing for touring productions.

However, the union and the production are still negotiating their weekly and daily rest periods, as well as an increase in Broadway wages.

If the union were to authorize a strike, it would become the third entertainment union on strike, joining the Screen Actors Guild and the Writer's Guild of America.

The IATSE vote is open on Wednesday and Thursday. IATSE told the Hollywood Reporter that workers under this contract could strike as early as Friday morning if an agreement is not met.