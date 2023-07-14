‘Theater Camp’ Review: A Summer Delight That Isn’t Just for Drama Nerds

When you and I and most other people refer to Broadway, the accent falls on the Broad. But there's a certain type of person who, either as a self-fulfilling-parody or a natural extension of their soul, puts the emphasis on way. The new movie Theater Camp, a collaborative effort from some of our finest working theater kids, is a celebration of that second pronunciation. (This is, I assure you, a compliment.)

Presented in mockumentary form (but with more jokes-from-the-edit in the spirit of The Office than the more laid-back approach used by Christopher Guest), Theater Camp is set "four hours from New York" at the slightly dumpy but rich-in-spirit AdirondACTS camp founded by Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris) and co-run with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Caroline Aaron as Rita Cohen. While the two are out scouting for new talent (e.g., kids who can sing and dance but also have wealthy enough parents to donate), Joan falls into a coma because of strobe light effects deployed during a middle school production of Bye Bye Birdie. (The first Bye Bye Birdie-related injury in Passaic County history, according to a title card.)

With the future of AdriondACTS in trouble, Joan's son Troy, a wanna-be crypto bro and vlogger (played to perfection by real-life YouTuber Jimmy Tatro), takes over. His interests, however, are more "earnest appreciation of Post Malone" than "ironic adoration of Nomi Malone," and it soon becomes clear that, beyond having no business sense, he has no business in show business. A rival rich kid's camp across the lake has long wanted to purchase AdirondACTS's land, so unless this summer is a hit, it's curtains for everyone.

A still from the movie Theater Camp is shown next to a rating of 7.5 Searchlight Pictures

Luckily, the spirit of putting on a show to save the day gallops through the kids and faculty of the camp. Foremost are Molly Gordon (who co-directed the picture with Nick Lieberman, the son of Marilu Henner) as the music counselor Rebecca-Diane (a non-sequitur Cheers reference is par for the course for this film) and Ben Platt (co-writer with Gordon, Lieberman, and his fiancé and costar Noah Galvin) as drama counselor Amos Klobuchar. BFFs since childhood (they met at AdirondACTS) Rebecca-Diane and Amos have returned each summer, fully committed to teaching since they can't quite seem to book an actual gig in the entertainment biz. In addition to reviving classics like Les Miz and Cats, the centerpiece of AdirondACTS's performance weekend is a new work scripted and scored by Amos and Rebecca-Diane. This year the pair have concocted (or plan to concoct, to be more accurate) Joan, Still, an homage to their camp's comatose founder.

With financial threat in the background and a ticking clock to the big show, the bulk of the picture, really, is an empty corkboard on which to pin jokes. Given the background of the film's creators (Gordon has been performing on stage with Ben Platt since she was four years old), you can be sure that no one is making fun of theater kids. This is upbeat and positive from the first frame but hilarious in its specificity. I never knew about the cult of throat coat, but, yes, it makes sense that kids trying to hit high notes all day would trade it like cigarettes in prison.

Pros

This is a finely-edited cavalcade of comedy

No one in the enormous cast isn't pulling their weight (but Molly Gordon, in particular, kills it)

It's not just references for theater insiders

Cons

Despite being short, it does feel like one long joke

The big finale is a little underwhelming

I would not be surprised to learn if the script emerged from improvisation, but in its edited form most scenes form a sharp stick of jests, barbs and zingers. Yes, you'll definitely like this movie more if you know a bit about Bob Fosse or Actors Equity, but the strength of the performances (including those of the kids) makes for punchlines that aren't just for insiders. Molly Gordon as the flakey music coach tooting on a recorder and then telling the kids about their past lives ("You were once President William Howard Taft") is absurdism everyone can enjoy. There's also a fun recurring gag about the one straight boy at theater camp, admonished by his pals when caught playing football. (Later, his two gay dads cheer him as he publicly outs himself; "We always knew!" they shout with love.)

The supporting cast is all top-notch, too, especially Ayo Edebiri as a new counselor who secretly has no background in theater whatsoever, co-writer Galvin as a stage manager with a song in his heart, Nathan Lee Graham as a dance instructor with "Tales From the '80s" and young Alan Kim (the kid from Minari) as a budding theatrical agent.

Though only 93 minutes, the truth is that Theater Camp fully runs out of steam by the end. The big show finale annoyingly breaks the reality as it's been set up thus far (just how did that understudy manage to save the day like that?) and the songs are neither as funny, or emotionally uplifting as they pretend to be. (They are catchy, though, I will say that.)

Given how nice this whole production is I kinda feel like a jerk for not giving this a full standing O and 10/10 rating, but then again being true to yourself is also a message there somewhere, I'm sure. I don't think Amos, Rebecca-Diane or Joan would want me to lie. 7.5/10

In Theaters: July 24, 2023

Who's in it: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Noah Galvin, Caroline Aaron, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Alan Kim

Who's behind it: Molly Gordon (co-director, co-writer, costar), Nick Lieberman (co-director and co-writer), Ben Platt (co-writer and costar), Noah Galvin (co-writer and costar), Will Ferrell (co-producer)

For fans of: Theater jokes, theater kids, positive portrayals of outcasts and dorks

Avoid if: You get hives during musicals