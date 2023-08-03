The Woman Behind The Viral ‘Attenzione, Pickpocket’ TikToks Has Just Been Canceled

The woman behind the viral "Attenzione, pickpocket!" TikToks has been milkshake-duck'd.

For those unfamiliar with the term, "milkshake duck" references a viral tweet joking about the phenomenon of a lovable internet trend's ability to be hated at a moment's notice. This fate has befallen Monica Poli, the voice behind the now-viral videos of pickpockets in Italy being called out in the act.

Poli's videos began going viral as early as May 2023, when she began to post videos to TikTok on an account, titled @cittadininondistratti2, or Cittadini Non Distratti — "Citizens not distracted." According to The Economist, the group is responsible for more than a third of pick-pocketing arrests in Venice, where Poli resides. Social media users were immediately drawn to her videos, calling her a "hero" for "calling out" pickpockets preying on both locals and tourists. Soon after, the account began to reach tens of millions of views, and the sound of her call-outs became a meme in its own right as people set it to videos of cats making off with stolen treats as well as other similar jokes.

Pick pocket taking wallet Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

However, Poli, who was even profiled by the New York Times on July 25, was revealed to be a part of the right-wing Italian political party the League (formerly called Lega Nord, or the Northern League) which, among other beliefs, tends to stand against southern Italians and immigration.

Pedestrian TV, an Australian-based news outlet pointed out on TikTok that some have suggested the politics of the viral star "might be influencing how she goes about it."

"Which leads us to the fall of the 'attenzione, pickpocket' lady, which just marks another very sad day to be on the internet," they said.

Indeed, one critic of Poli's on Twitter argued that her actions were targeted "racist harassment against Roma," a minority group in Italy and Europe.

Many fans of Poli's TikToks were immediately disappointed. Twitter influencer @MediumSizeMeech expressed shock at just how quickly her — and another viral fashion influencer — downfall came.

"The quickness with which Attenzione Pickpocket ... [was] platformed, and profiled by the New York Times only to be revealed as [an] insufferable [racist]," he wrote.

"First Lizzo is cancelled now ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET Lady is [a] far right wing councillor WTF," another Twitter user wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with her cancellation. Commenters on Pedestrian's TikTok argued that she is doing the public a service, no matter what her political views are.

"Who gives a toss about her politics, she's fighting a cause," one user wrote.

"Ok," another added, "but she’s still calling out pickpocketers and making people aware."

Yet another user added, "I’m still gonna watch her videos. Her channel has nothing to do with her politics [in my opinion]."

"Milkshake ducks" are seemingly all too common on the internet, especially when it comes to celebrities and trending memes. One Twitter user wrote that she would never feel comfortable getting "a tattoo that references a celebrity or their music/book/etc unless that person is dead and can’t screw up horribly."