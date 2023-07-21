The 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz was the most expensive film that studio MGM had made at the time — and it wasn't an incredible box office success at first (it made only $3 million off a $2.7 million budget).

There were some staunch pay differences on set — one of which was the rate given to the film's actors who played Munchkins. They made $50 a week.

Adjusted for inflation, $50 would have been a little over $1,000 today (depending on which online calculator you use), but to consider whether or not that seems like a fair wage, you'd have to take a look at the film's overall pay landscape. One standout comparison you'd find is that Terry the dog, who played Toto, made $125 per week, according to the LA Times — more than twice that of the Munchkin actors.

Rumors swirled for years that the 124 Munchkin actors were up to all types of shenanigans during filming, with Garland at one point saying, "They got smashed every night," The Mirror reported, with that same piece quoting screenwriter Noel Langley: "They’d raid the studio lot. The showgirls had to be escorted in bunches with armed guards."

Amid additional rumors that the actors had touched Garland inappropriately on set, one of the Munchkins, Jerry Maren, insisted that they'd all had a great relationship with the young actress.

While the dog was a crucial part of the film [though Terry was briefly replaced with a double after an actor accidentally stepped on his leg, causing a sprain] and appeared way more often than the Munchkins, the pay difference is still quite jarring.

Ultimately, none of the actors' pay for their work on the film would equal its future success. The Wizard of Oz returned to theaters 80 years later in 2019, for an anniversary run where it made a record $1 million in just one day.

That run lasted five days, and by the end, it'd made over $2 million at the box office — breaking records as the "highest-grossing classic film" for event broadcaster Fathom Events, according to Variety.