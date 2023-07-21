‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Munchkin Actors Were Paid Less Than Half of Toto the Dog’s Pay - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Munchkin Actors Were Paid Less Than Half of Toto the Dog’s Pay

Terry the dog, who played Toto, made $125 a week while the actors who played Munchkins made $50

Published |Updated
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Judy Garland, as Dorothy Gale, holding Toto in a publicity still for “The Wizard of Oz”.Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

The 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz was the most expensive film that studio MGM had made at the time — and it wasn't an incredible box office success at first (it made only $3 million off a $2.7 million budget).

There were some staunch pay differences on set — one of which was the rate given to the film's actors who played Munchkins. They made $50 a week.

Adjusted for inflation, $50 would have been a little over $1,000 today (depending on which online calculator you use), but to consider whether or not that seems like a fair wage, you'd have to take a look at the film's overall pay landscape. One standout comparison you'd find is that Terry the dog, who played Toto, made $125 per week, according to the LA Times — more than twice that of the Munchkin actors.

Rumors swirled for years that the 124 Munchkin actors were up to all types of shenanigans during filming, with Garland at one point saying, "They got smashed every night," The Mirror reported, with that same piece quoting screenwriter Noel Langley: "They’d raid the studio lot. The showgirls had to be escorted in bunches with armed guards."

Read More

Amid additional rumors that the actors had touched Garland inappropriately on set, one of the Munchkins, Jerry Maren, insisted that they'd all had a great relationship with the young actress.

While the dog was a crucial part of the film [though Terry was briefly replaced with a double after an actor accidentally stepped on his leg, causing a sprain] and appeared way more often than the Munchkins, the pay difference is still quite jarring.

Ultimately, none of the actors' pay for their work on the film would equal its future success. The Wizard of Oz returned to theaters 80 years later in 2019, for an anniversary run where it made a record $1 million in just one day.

That run lasted five days, and by the end, it'd made over $2 million at the box office — breaking records as the "highest-grossing classic film" for event broadcaster Fathom Events, according to Variety.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.